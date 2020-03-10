Sanaa Lathan’s Drops Sexy Photos From Cabo San Lucas Vacation
By Jasmine Grant ·

Thanks to actress Sanaa Lathan, we’re suddenly craving a mini vacation.

The Nappily Ever After actress looked like an absolute queen this week in our Instagram feed while blessing us with a few hot photos from her Mexican vacation.

Looking fresh and relaxed in box braids and minimal makeup, Lathan showed off her sexy curves in a white mesh Norma Kamali swimsuit. Live your best life, sis!

Cabo. 🌾

There was lots of twirling in the tropical breeze as Lathan enjoyed her scenic resort Nobu Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas. We’re totally here for this well-deserved rest and relaxation she’s getting.

Wellness formula 🌞 📸: @aichiali

Queen vibes are on a thousand in this gorgeous photo!

💋💃🏽♥️

Praise break for Black women traveling and looking fabulous all over the world.

The timing of this self-care trip couldn’t be better, as Lathan is poised to have a busy season ahead. According to Shadow and Act, Sanaa Lathan will star as Catwoman in the upcoming season of “Harley Quinn.” She’s also poised to play a key character in Netflix’s new series Hit and Run.

We absolutely love this!
