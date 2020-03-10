Thanks to actress Sanaa Lathan, we’re suddenly craving a mini vacation.

The Nappily Ever After actress looked like an absolute queen this week in our Instagram feed while blessing us with a few hot photos from her Mexican vacation.

Looking fresh and relaxed in box braids and minimal makeup, Lathan showed off her sexy curves in a white mesh Norma Kamali swimsuit. Live your best life, sis!

There was lots of twirling in the tropical breeze as Lathan enjoyed her scenic resort Nobu Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas. We’re totally here for this well-deserved rest and relaxation she’s getting.

Queen vibes are on a thousand in this gorgeous photo!

Praise break for Black women traveling and looking fabulous all over the world.

Black woman spotted in Mexico 😻 pic.twitter.com/ckmjaUeE5z — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 8, 2020

The timing of this self-care trip couldn’t be better, as Lathan is poised to have a busy season ahead. According to Shadow and Act, Sanaa Lathan will star as Catwoman in the upcoming season of “Harley Quinn.” She’s also poised to play a key character in Netflix’s new series Hit and Run.

We absolutely love this!