Rotimi And Vanessa Mdee Are Bringing The Heat To Dubai

What happens when a Nigerian king and a Tanzanian queen combine to take their ‘Love Riddim’ on the road? A fun-filled baecation escape to the futuristic playground of Dubai of course.

For the last few days Power star Rotimi and his girlfriend, singer Vanessa Mdee, have been in town living it up for the annual Dubai Shopping Festival. The festival (the world’s largest) is a six-week, city-wide extravaganza filled with outdoor markets, concerts and of course, shopping, which our favorite Afrobeats couple did plenty of.

The pair explored Dubai’s magic, taking in everything from the winding streets of Old Dubai and the gold and spice souks, to going on safari through the desert sands and taking their love on top – of the iconic Burj Khalifa that is.

We can’t get enough of one of our favorite couple’s living and loving in one of our favorite travel destinations. Check out more photos from Rotimi and Vanessa’s Dubai baecation, and trust us, these pics will have your heart going ‘Bado’ too.

