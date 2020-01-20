Black Travel Vibes: Kiss Your Winter Blues Goodbye In Rio

Photo Credit: @kiahkills

The second largest city Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is a destination that will stimulate all your senses. The moment you land in Galeão International Airport the eclectic energy of the city fills your senses and invites you to explore. That feeling alone is why many visitors to Rio leave feeling like the city is a second home.

From samba fueled nights and golden sand beaches during the day to experiencing the beauty of Sugar Loaf Mountain, Rio’s magic can be found in every corner of the city and in every local you meet. Los Angeles native Kiah (@kiahkills) kissed the chill of winter goodbye taking her talents (and her passport) to the South American city, and every single one of her sun-filled photos has us wondering where our invite was.

If you’re looking to add a Rio escape to your travels this year, check out our exclusive guide and Kiah’s envy-inducing pics, and get inspired to book your trip to Brazil tonight.

01 Welcome to Rio de Janeiro The seaside city of Rio de Janeiro is a vibrant destination on most travelers' bucket lists. Visit the country's second-largest city between December and March, when the weather is pleasant enough for you to hit the beach. 1 Brazilian Real equals less than one U.S. dollar, so your wallet will be as excited for the getaway as you are. Photo Credit: @kiahkills 02 Beachfront Relaxation You can't come to Brazil without spending time on the beach, and a stay at the JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro makes it easy for you to do just that, in style. Photo Credit: JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro 03 Rooftop Vibes Rio is full of two things - delicious food and stunning rooftops. Grab both at Pestana Rio Atlântica on Copacabana Beach, and spend your time in the sun dining on traditional foods like Picanha (Barbequed meat) and Feijoada (A rich, hearty stew). Photo Credit: @kiahkills 04 Carnival Queen One of the best times to really take in Brazilian culture is when Carnival fever hits the city of Rio in February. From sunup to sundown the city is filled with the sound of Samba, it's an event you don't want to miss. Photo Credit: @kiahkills

Share :