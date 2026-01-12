Porsha Williams Just Went On A Baecation—Or 'Swaycation'—To Los Cabos With Her Girlfriend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

TV personality Porsha Williams, who is notorious for loving out loud, just shared her first baecation post-divorce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star brought in the new year in Los Cabos with her girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Williams, 44, shared a reel of the getaway, which they tagged “Swaycation” on her Instagram page, and it looks like they had a jolly ol’ time.

“Cabo but only like this ❤️✨ Best way to bring in the New year! #Swaycation 💋 #R&R ☀️ TY,” Williams wrote in the caption of the post.

The couple indulged in all of the obligatory baecation activities while staying at the Four Seasons. That includes fine dining, some adventure, and time cozying up to one another in the pool. Sway affirmed that they had a memorable time during their vacation, commenting, “I enjoyed every moment with my beautiful baby. ❤️” on the post.

McKinney, a licensed master barber and founder of Encore Salon Suites in Atlanta, posted her recap of their trip on her personal Instagram page.

“Los Cabos doesn’t owe me a thing! 🔥A much needed vaca after all the work I been putting in!” her caption started.

“We rode bikes, drove UTV’s, did the cold plunge, went to the spa and got full body messages [sic], went swimming, ate good and laughed for 5 days straight!😩😂 P is literally the funniest person on earth. What a way to bring in the year! Sometimes we get so caught up in work that we forget to treat ourselves. I’m taking trips all year!” she concluded.

Williams and her new partner launched their relationship in November 2025 when she wished the entrepreneur a happy birthday on Instagram. Shortly after, she attended Sway’s birthday bash, confirming they were indeed an item. Williams initially hinted at having a potential lady love back in October during CultureCon in New York City, where she revealed she was dating a woman.

In a separate interview with BravoCon, Williams made it clear she was happy with Sway. At the time, the business owner’s identity hadn’t yet been disclosed. “For my fans and my supporters, just know that I’m being taken care of and I’m happy,” she said. “My nervous system is calm, so that tells you that that’s a good person.”

Williams was last married to Simon Guobadia, tying the knot in 2022, before they headed for divorce in 2024. The explosive divorce was finalized in June 2025 after Guobadia was deported to Nigeria from the United States. She was first married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.