Why More Black Parents Are Choosing Travel Over Toys This Christmas

Marquita Wright and family in Miami

A growing number of parents are trading in toys and electronics for tickets to adventure, choosing to focus on connection over holiday consumption. For many families, investing in shared experiences rather than gift-giving helps build family bonds and create priceless memories.

For Houston resident K. Alleyne and his wife, Stacey, traveling with their kids was always part of their family plan. When they dated, the couple visited 12 countries in 12 months and vowed that when they had kids, they would continue traveling even during the holidays.

“For our winter break, we try to go somewhere that has snow and lots of Christmas décor and lights,” he says. “We’ve visited the Christmas markets in Europe, and those seem to be a hit. [Our son] now associates Christmas with snow, so moving forward it seems this will be our tradition.”

K. Alleyne and family in Breckenridge, Colorado

Marquita Wright and her husband share a similar story. The New Orleans-based couple prioritized travel before they had children, and when their twins were born, it was a natural decision to keep traveling, especially during the holidays. For families worried about pushback from extended family about being away during this time of the year, Wright says their travels have actually had a positive effect.

“Our family is here for it,” she says. “Our travels have inspired them to do the same. In fact, they like to join when they can. One year, our family vacation to Aruba included 12 of us: my siblings and their families, as well as my mom and her husband. Just to see my boys frolic on the beach with their cousins, without a care in the world, was priceless.”

This intentional shift to travel has redefined this time of year for other families, too. During the holidays, Brooklyn resident Aisha Greene makes a point to travel to a warm-weather destination. She started the tradition with her husband when they spent their first Christmas together in Trinidad. Since then, the couple and their family have vacationed in several countries, including Ghana, Mexico, and Colombia.

Aisha Greene and family in Cancun, Mexico

“We try to teach our children that things break and lose meaning, but experiences stay with you forever,” she says. “Our most memorable trip was to Ghana. We visited Accra and Cape Coast and ended the trip at a family-themed water park hotel. We all received Ghanaian names, danced, shopped, and immersed ourselves in the culture.”

For kids under 12, getting gifts during the holidays is a core memory, and most of us can probably remember that first day back to school, recounting our acquired presents with friends. But Wright says instead of listing gifts, her kids go back to school with stories about seeing the world.

“I’m sure if I asked my kids about gifts they got last year or the year before, they’d have a hard time remembering,” she says. “However, when asked about travel, I’m always shocked by what they remember, like an experience or the name of a tour guide.”

And while these parents eschew presents in favor of traveling, that doesn’t mean that gift-giving doesn’t happen at all.

“We don’t stop anyone who wishes to give the kids gifts, especially if that’s their love language,” Alleyne says. “What we do, however, is remind the kids that Christmas time doesn’t always have to be about receiving gifts.”

Miami-based Monet Hambrick is proud to be raising her kids to value experiences. She also says her children have never felt left out because they traveled during Christmas and just see the trip as their gift. Now, journeying during the holidays means creating new Christmas Day traditions.

Monet Hambrick and family in Namibia

“We take a cooking class on Christmas day, which is a great way to have our Christmas dinner while embracing the culture and food of the destination we’re visiting. It’s also a fun bonding experience,” she explains.

If you’re not sure how traveling during the holidays fits into your family budget, Alleyne says to take advantage of credit card and loyalty points and plan free, outdoor activities, especially if you have small kids.

“We don’t do too many paid activities, unless something is so unique that it jumps out at us,” he says. “Visiting the Christmas markets, sledding in parks, and playing with local kids in the snow is all free, and our kids love it.”

Greene also recommends planning ahead and cutting back on non-essential spending to budget for holiday travel. Besides credit cards and loyalty programs, she also recommends being flexible with accommodations.

“We rarely stay at hotels, and generally get a rental house, which is always way cheaper than multiple hotel rooms,” she explains. “The houses we rent in Trinidad and Tobago usually cost no more than $1500 to $2000 for an entire week, and we share the cost among many family members.”

Hambrick says one of the best ways to budget for family travel is not to get too caught up in the destination, but to follow deals and find inexpensive flights. She says her family flew to Egypt one year, with round-trip tickets costing $540, less expensive than a trip across the country at the same time of year. Ultimately, she says spending money on travel and being with family outlasts any material things.

“We just believe in the value of experiences over things. The gift of travel and the memories we make last way longer than the latest trendy toy,” Hambrick says. “Don’t worry about what other people think; do what works for your family and enjoy.”