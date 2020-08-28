Black Travel Vibes: Our First RV Trip!

Many of us are seeking creative, safe ways to move around again after quarantining. Summers are made for creating memories and spending quality time together—so we couldn’t spend the entire summer confined to our home. My husband, Rashad (@pulledtogether), our two kids, Zora and Ellis, and I just had to leave the stress of everyday life behind and get outdoors to create space to connect with one another without distractions.

Check out all the highlights from our trip in this video right here.

Freedom of Expression

We love the outdoors because it presents a sense of true freedom. It allows us to detox from the digital world and escape the monotony of work and stress. The fresh air and lush landscapes help to sharpen our focus and calm our minds. We can recharge our batteries to return to our routines better than we left.

For this trip we wanted to move around, but in a safe, responsible way, so we chose an RV. It gave us a great deal of flexibility, space and the mobility to explore at our own pace. Traveling with two young children requires a lot of patience and potty breaks, and with the RV we didn’t have to worry about that at all. Rashad loved that the kitchen had plenty of storage, as well as space to prep and cook meals for the family. And I absolutely loved the RV’s balance of camping and glamping. We could explore outside, then return to the RV’s modern comforts. Plus, the kids were infatuated with the bunk bed!

Finding the Flow

When deciding where to go, we knew we wanted to unwind and unplug, nearby in Portland, Oregon. The RV gave us the freedom to move at our leisure with no itinerary or time constraints and allowed us to make unscheduled stops, like when we hiked the Columbia River Gorge and saw some amazing views. The kids loved discovering waterfalls on our drives, and we had the chance to stop in a small town at a roadside farmer’s market to grab fresh fruit and produce for dinner. Being in the RV also allowed us to combine everything we love, the outdoors, Rashad cooking dinner for the family and spending quality time together. Our favorite moment of the trip was making smores over the campfire after dinner, followed by a walk along the Columbia River at sunset—the perfect end to a perfect day.

Calling All Adventurers

If you are considering an RV trip, go for it! We had a very casual approach to our trip, but you can do as much or as little planning as you like. Just consider the distances between locations if you’re traveling with small kids and be sure to book your campgrounds early as they sell out quickly, especially during peak seasons (June-early September). And when selecting a vehicle, the size of the RV you choose will contribute to your comfort. We opted for a 32′ Class C with two side slide outs which was plenty of space for our family.

There was something magical about being on the open road in an RV that inspires that feeling of freedom. After this first experience, we can see how adventure-seekers and nature lovers of all ages can become addicted to the RV life—and we can’t wait to take our next trip!

Are you ready to take the wheel? Start your adventure now at GoRVing.com