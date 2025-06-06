The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: How To Eat, Play, And Explore New Orleans Like A Local

Getty Images

There’s a popular saying coined by New Orleans-born and based artist phlegm: “Everything you love about New Orleans is because of Black people.” The city’s African roots are ever present here in a way that is unique to the rest of the United States. However, Black communities were decimated and displaced, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As the city rebuilt over the last 20 years, Black businesses and culture bearers remain the foundation of what makes New Orleans extraordinary. Thus, the best way to experience the city like a local is to get to know locals.

From hidden gems to cultural must-visits, this guide—powered by New Orleans insiders—shows how to explore the city with depth, flavor, and style when you’re in town for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Immerse yourself in the culture

One of the most important things you can do to experience a place like a local would is to understand the context of the area you’re visiting. What’s the history? Who are the “locals”? How do people interact with each other?

For starters, you’re probably going to pronounce street names wrong, which is easily forgiven, but don’t call New Orleans “NOLA” or “Nawlins.” It’s a dead giveaway that you’re not from here, and locals cringe.

Megan Braden-Perry, a native New Orleanian food journalist and founder of The New Orleans East Sunshine Weekly, offers this simple advice: “Say hi!” Strangers will greet you here and depending on where you’re from it can seem strange or put you on guard. But it’s normal in the city, so if you’re walking past someone on the street and they say hello, say hello back. It may come off as rude if you don’t respond. You don’t have to have a 10-minute conversation but part of experiencing a place like a local means being in community with the people who live there. You may end up learning something beautiful about New Orleans that you didn’t know about. Or maybe you just share a smile with someone.

Sights to See

Ifátùmínínú Bamigbala-Aresa, a native New Orleanian artist and founder of A Black Creatives Guide, recommends that visitors take the opportunity to speak to those who are in the Black Masking Indian tradition. “There are so many connections between Black Masking Indians or Mardi Gras Indians, direct and indirect relations to Africa, specifically Yoruba culture, but I think it’s a marvel,” she says. “It’s beautiful to look at the suits that are created and to be in conversation with the artists who create them.” Bamigbala-Aresa recommends visiting the Beautiful Creole Apache Museum and Artifacts, and the Backstreet Cultural Museum.

Another historic and cultural space to visit is Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park. Congo Square is a former Native American marketplace revered as sacred land, which later became a gathering place for enslaved Africans and their descendants to commune and worship on Sundays. The Congo Square Preservation Society continues that legacy with weekly community drum circles Sundays at 3 p.m. It’s the perfect place to meet local historians and musicians, community members and other visitors while honoring our ancestors.

Also check out the New Orleans African-American Museum and the Ashe Cultural Arts Center where there are often community events; and don’t be shy about asking the staff about exhibitions or for their recommendations.

Go beyond the tourist areas

Don’t be afraid to explore restaurants, bars or activities outside of the French Quarter and the Central Business District (CBD) so you can experience a variety of vibes around the city. No disrespect to Bourbon Street but there’s more to see if you want to party, hear music and be rowdy in the streets.

Frenchman Street has a strip of bars and clubs where a mix of tourists and locals alike go to hear some of the city’s best jazz, bands and DJs. There’s usually a brass band playing on a corner surrounded by folks dancing, drinks in hand. Bamigbala-Aresa shared that even though many artists are playing free events, it is important that visitors tip to support the livelihoods of these local creatives.

New Orleans is full of legendary live music venues like Tipitina’s and the Dew Drop Inn, so check their lineups and catch a show. Local independent radio stations will often give you tips on events outside of the tourist scene, and in New Orleans the WWOZ Livewire Calendar offers daily listings of live shows all around town. Other fly nightlife options include Ciao in the Mid-City neighborhood, a tapas lounge with DJ parties; Nightbloom in the Bywater neighborhood, a sexy yet unassuming cocktail bar; and the Allways Lounge for quirky and queer variety shows. Braden-Perry suggests searching on Eventbrite and finding free events that interest you.

Places to Eat

Folks also come to New Orleans to eat! Beignets are likely on your bucket list but instead of waiting in line for hours at Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter, you can go to the Cafe du Monde in City Park. Better yet, stop by Loretta’s Authentic Pralines in the French Market or in the Marigny neighborhood for sweet and savory options. Braden-Perry recommends brunch at Chapter IV because it has the best gumbo in the city, and to go to Morrow Steak if you want to “dress up and be cute.” Vyoone’s boasts “AfroCreole French fusion” cuisine while Vaucresson Creole Cafe serves it up deli style. And if you need po’boys at the end of a long night, NOLA Po’boys in the French Quarter is solid. Don’t be afraid to also try this essential sandwich at local fish markets around the city like Cajun Seafood. Snoballs (also stylized as sno-balls and snowballs) are also a New Orleans staple, so go cool off at Chance in Hell Snoballs or Pandora’s Snowballs near City Park (get this frozen treat “stuffed” with homemade ice cream!). Braden-Perry recommends Mister Apple for sweets if you’re in the French Quarter.

Coffee shops and independent bookstores are also some of the best places to learn about a city’s local activities. Backatown Coffee Parlour and St. Noir are great places to sip a latte and people watch, while Baldwin & Co. and the Community Book Center feature books from New Orleans writers and are neighborhood hubs for locals.

Have an Open Mind

Ask your rideshare driver, or hotel receptionist, or bartender where they eat and where they drink. Because there is so much tourism in the city, specifically say that you don’t want the tourist recommendations. You want to know where they like to go!

It’s also crucial to consider how we can give as visitors and not just take. Bamigbala-Aresa notes that visitors sometimes will ask native New Orleanians to share their Hurricane Katrina story, which can feel exploitative. She asks that visitors support the city in ways that are natural and authentic without being voyeuristic, especially when it comes to culture.

Remember that when we travel, we are visiting someone else’s home, so treat New Orleans like you’d want someone to treat your home. And as Braden-Perry exclaims, “Just have fun and be yourself!”

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.