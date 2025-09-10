Expat Diaries: Black Women On What To Know Before Moving To The Caribbean

Getty Images

As a Caribbean-American woman, I’m thrilled to see more Black Americans finding peace, purpose, and a sense of belonging in Caribbean nations. But there’s a major difference between visiting as a tourist and settling into life as a foreigner. For Black Americans relocating to countries within the Black diaspora, cultural and mindset shifts can be both surprising and necessary.

Candace Stephens is a writer, self-trust coach, and co-founder of black babes abroad, a platform that helps marginalized women and femmes understand the nuances of moving and living abroad. With a background in psychology, intercultural studies, and past work for a professional study abroad agency, Stephens is an endless resource for understanding the cultural variations that come with immigrating to new places globally.

When considering relocating to the Caribbean, Stephens mentions three key factors to consider: the importance of research, the need to prepare for a slower pace of life, which may be unfamiliar to many US citizens, and the importance of embracing cultural differences. “Black women moving to the Caribbean will appreciate feeling seen in new ways that they may not have in majority white spaces,” says Stephens. “But there are some differences in the dynamics of Caribbean history and culture.”

“It’s important to understand the nuances of being a Black American woman in these majority Black/brown spaces,” Stephens adds. “It’s a beautiful opportunity to deepen your relationship with yourself when you are figuring out who you are in relation to other people [especially within the Black diaspora].”

Here are some pieces of advice from Black women who have successfully made the move to islands in the Caribbean to inform you of what to expect and what it’s like in these locales.

Ninqi Punch

Living in Grenada since November 2020

Give yourself time to adjust and integrate.

“Adapting to a new country’s culture takes time, and that’s okay,” Punch shares. “Do your best to research cultural norms before you go, but also stay open to learning once you arrive. When I moved to Grenada, some of the ways I integrated included joining expat groups, attending networking mixers, visiting popular chill spots on the island, and sharing my journey on social media. These steps helped me find my community and feel more connected to my new home. Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all version of community. For some, it’s expats; for others, it’s connecting with locals. Your story and experiences can inspire others, and being open to people can ultimately help you feel rooted wherever you are.”

Camille Trott, CEO of Austin Communications, executive coaching & strategy

Living in Bermuda since 2017

Build relationships early and stay open.

“For me, connecting with leaders like Dr. Kyjuan Brown, head of Dr. Brown’s Group of Companies, opened doors and gave me an anchor professionally and personally. Also, I established relationships with amazing women on the island – Bermudians, expats – and a close network of friends and accountability partners who have helped me build a strong sense of community here in Bermuda. Also, it’s important to find your tribe, whether through hobbies, the church, or local organizations,” says Trott.

Neibert David, MDiv

Living in Guyana since 2023

Go in with the right attitude.

“When I moved, I was keen to learn about the culture of Guyanese society. I am very familiar with Guyanese culture, having been born there and lived there in my early years. However, culture is fluid and always changing. Additionally, I have lived more than half of my life in the USA. Therefore, I knew that Guyana would have changed, and I realized that I think more like an American than a Guyanese [person],” David shares. “I knew I needed to re-acclimatize myself to understand how to best interact with the people in the society, since it would not go well if I interacted with an air of superiority. I wanted to position myself as someone who would be beneficial to Guyanese society, as well as someone who could learn and benefit from my surroundings. There will be moments of culture shock, but leaning into them helps you grow. Being open allows me to learn about new cultures. It’s also been a win-win because I’m only 2-3 hours from family.”

Nya Russell, founder of Eccentric Consulting LLC

Living in Negril, Jamaica, since January 2024

Choose to see the beauty in the ordinary.

“For me, moving to Jamaica has been about finding joy in the smallest things: fresh fruit from the market, conversations with neighbors, and walks on the beach at sunrise,” Russell says. “I believe in romanticizing life because it helps me stay grateful. It reminds me that even the simplest moments carry significance and that my journey abroad is not just about the big milestones but the daily blessings.”