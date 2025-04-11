This Grenada Resort Might Be The Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret — Until Now

When I touched down in Grenada, exhausted from an early morning flight, and overworked from the previous week, I had no idea the magic that awaited me at Mount Cinnamon Resort. Perched on a hillside overlooking the island’s famous Grand Anse Beach, I’d heard so much about the boutique property, because it is mainly known for something increasingly rare in Caribbean tourism: authenticity without sacrificing luxury. To say I was ready for everything it had to offer would be an understatement.

And when I say luxury, I truly mean it. From the moment I stepped off the airplane, Mount Cinnamon coordinated VIP airport service, which was dedicated to ensuring that I had meticulous treatment from the time I arrived at the airport. They fast track you to a private lounge where they take care of your luggage and immigration and then after a short, scenic drive along the coast past colorful houses, I arrived at Mount Cinnamon’s open-air reception pavilion.

The property itself is stunning. With a collection of white-washed villas built on a hillside with great views of the water below, and architecture that blends Mediterranean aesthetics with Caribbean charm, every type of traveler will find solace here. As far as details go, each room itself features high ceilings, ceiling fans, and expansive verandas designed to catch every breeze off the water. Additionally, the rooms are painted white with splashes of bright colors here and there, and they’ve got locally-made furniture and artwork from Grenadian artists hanging on the walls, with nothing that feels generic or mass-produced. Everything maintains the true spirit of Grenada.

Owner Barry Collymore greeted me that first evening with the kind of warm familiarity that made me feel like I’d known him for years rather than minutes, something I noticed in all of his interactions with guests throughout the weekend. The staff truly was intent on making guests feel like their home away from home. And my favorite thing about being away from home? The ability to not have to cook all of my meals — and on that first night, they delivered in the best way possible. We were the first guests to experience the newly installed Chef’s Table including a 7-course menu, with wine and cocktail pairings. Let me just say: 10/10 highly recommend.

Over the next couple of days, I would get to know the man behind this Grenadian jewel, discovering the fascinating journey that led him to become the resort’s owner. “I have a long history with Mount Cinnamon,” Collymore told me, his pride evident. “When I first moved to Grenada in 1998 to work with the vice chancellor, to be the associate director of PR and the assistant to the vice chancellor of the University, they accommodated me here. So when I landed in Grenada for the first time, they accommodated me here at Mount Cinnamon.”

What began as temporary housing turned into a permanent love affair with the property. Collymore went from guest to tenant to consultant to director, and finally, three years ago, to owner when he purchased the resort.

“It’s a magical place,” he said. “I can go to many hotels around the world. I can say, ‘This reminds me of that.’ There’s not many things, places that remind me of Mount Cinnamon.”

As I wandered the property over my four-day stay, I understood exactly what he meant. The resort isn’t massive—just 37 suites and villas—but each space feels thoughtfully designed to maximize both comfort and connection to the surrounding landscape. I stayed in one of the resort’s Cinnamon Suites, which featured upgraded accommodations (a king bed, a dressing table, and an adjacent seating area with a sofa and chair), stocked minibar and a spacious balcony, where I found myself spending hours each evening, watching the sunset along Grand Anse Beach below.

What sets Mount Cinnamon apart in the crowded field of Caribbean resorts is Collymore’s commitment to showcasing Grenadian culture and excellence in every detail. Far from the generic experience you might find at other island destinations, Mount Cinnamon celebrates its Caribbean identity through food, music, art, and hospitality.

“The next three years are going to be about creating a unique Caribbean identity,” Collymore explained. “I think that we have to double down on our Caribbean identity, double down on our culture, packaging and exporting. I always say tourism is our greatest export.”

Grenada itself gives Mount Cinnamon the perfect canvas for this vision. Known as the “Spice Isle,” the country produces some of the world’s finest nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and mace—spices that perfume the air and flavor the local cuisine. Unlike some of its more developed Caribbean neighbors, Grenada has maintained its authenticity and charm. Its relatively small tourism footprint means uncrowded beaches, pristine natural areas, and a way of life that hasn’t been fundamentally altered to cater to tourists.

This philosophy manifests most deliciously at Savvy’s, the resort’s beachfront restaurant where I indulged in locally caught fish, organic produce from nearby farms, and spices that Grenada is famous for. Rather than attempting to recreate European cuisine, the restaurant presents elevated Caribbean dishes that rival any international offering.

“We’re not trying to be the best French restaurant, we’re not trying to be the best Italian. We’re trying to be Caribbean restaurants that are as good as the best French, as good as the best Italian, as good as the best Japanese, etc.”

On our final night, we indulged in the hotel’s Tequila & Mezcal Taco Experience with delicious flavors and perfectly paired cocktails. From blackened shrimp to grilled Lambie, each taco is served with a delicious house-made dressing and an optional cocktail pairing for the ultimate island vibe. This farm-to-table approach creates a virtuous cycle in the local economy. “When you order a plate of fish here, you’re not just having fish, but what you are doing is you’re supporting the local fisherman who’s out there catching the fish,” Collymore pointed out.

Beyond the resort itself, Grenada offers an astonishing range of experiences within its 133 square miles. As Collymore noted, “The nature is fantastic. You can be here on this beautiful white sand beach that we are here on Grand Anse. And just a short drive, 30, 35 minutes later, you’re in the rainforest. 30, 35 minutes later, you’re at a waterfall.”

I experienced this diversity firsthand. The following day after our arrival, I experienced Grenada’s natural beauty and heritage on a guided tour to the stunning Annandale Falls (yes, we chased waterfalls), where we watched as the water cascaded into an emerald pool surrounded by ferns and towering bamboo. We continued to the historic Belmont Estate, where we got an opportunity to explore the island’s rich cocoa and agricultural traditions that date back centuries.

The island’s compact size makes it possible to experience multiple ecosystems and activities without spending hours in transit—rainforests, beaches, waterfalls, and historic sites are all within easy reach. Unlike larger destinations where you might spend half your vacation in transit, Grenada allows you to maximize every moment.

But what truly distinguishes both the resort and Grenada is the warmth of the people. This culture of hospitality extends to Mount Cinnamon’s staff, many of whom have benefited from Collymore’s other passion project—The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH), which he co-founded to provide training for local workers.

Looking ahead, Collymore is focusing on wellness as the resort’s next frontier. “I think Grenada is a perfect wellness destination, mind, body, it is one of the most relaxing places that you can come to,” he explained. Already the resort offers yoga, Tai chi, and will soon host a retreat with Don Saladino, who has trained celebrities like Ryan Reynolds.

“Holidays are going to be a big part of wellness and longevity planning in the future,” Collymore predicted. “So a holiday will not be seen so much as a luxury anymore, it’s an essential part of ensuring that my wellness continues.”

The property spared no luxury and they were attentive and accommodating at every turn. As I reluctantly packed to leave Mount Cinnamon, I reflected on how the resort embodies what sustainable, culturally grounded tourism can and should be. In an era of cookie-cutter experiences and Instagram-ready setups that could exist anywhere, Collymore has created a true paradise that captures and celebrates the authentic spirit of the island.