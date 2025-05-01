The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: 5 Luxe Destinations For The Perfect 'Mom & Me' Trip

Getty Images

Now that we’re beyond grown, ladies, it’s time to skip the usual Mother’s Day brunches and turn things up a notch. Why not gift the woman who gave you everything with something truly unforgettable: a trip for just the two of you?

Whether it’s that dream international escape she’s been hinting at for years or a quick stateside getaway filled with food, fun, and shopping, we’ve rounded up destinations to fit every budget and every kind of mom-and-daughter duo. From soul-soothing spas to passport-stamping adventures, these trips offer the perfect mix of bonding, luxury, and real joy. And we’ve also got some style recommendations if you want to take the mommy-and-me moment up a notch and coordinate ensembles.

All recommendations are tested and approved by my mother and me.

Nashville, TN

What better place to have your boots on the ground with your mom than Music City? Whether you’re on Broadway Street with your main girl by your side as you line dance the night away or trying the Nashville Hot Chicken from a local soul food restaurant, this locale combines Southern charm with city living for a trip that’s light on the wallet but heavy on culture and history. Particularly rich in African American history, Nashville is home to landmarks and museums that honor the trailblazers who broke racial barriers and helped shape the city’s legacy.

A true time capsule of American music, it preserves the stories and sounds of genres from classical and country to jazz, R&B, and hip hop. It’s a place where your mom can walk down memory lane—reliving her own soundtrack of the past and sharing those memories with you, one song at a time.

Style tip: Cowboy Boots

Ghana

The Motherland.

From the vibrant streets of Accra to the lush rainforests and golden coastlines, Ghana offers an experience unlike any other—deeply rooted in history, heart, and heritage. A visit to Cape Coast Castle offers a powerful connection to the past, telling the story of the Transatlantic slave trade in a way that’s both sobering and essential.

The word Akwaba—“welcome” in Twi—is more than just a greeting. It reflects the genuine warmth of the Ghanaian people and the deep sense of belonging you’ll feel, especially when traveling with your mom. Family is everything here, and sharing this journey together will be met with open arms. Over shared plates of jollof rice, fresh fish, and rich stews, you’ll not only taste the flavors of the land but feel its spirit.

To truly soak it all in—from the buzzing markets and beachside hangouts to historical landmarks and contemporary art spaces—you’ll want to carve out at least a week. Exploring Ghana with your mother won’t just be a trip—it’ll be a homecoming neither of you will ever forget.

Style tip: Traditional Kente cloth

Las Vegas, Nevada

These days, the city shines with something for everyone—think world-class restaurants from celebrity chefs and buffet spreads so elaborate, they’re equally a feast for your eyes and your appetite.

Plus, with legendary music acts like Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars all doing residencies in town, the city is unrivaled in entertainment catering to all tastes. If you want to move off The Strip and explore, there’s horseback riding and even The Mob Museum that gives you a thrilling glimpse into Las Vegas history. During a trip with your mom, she might be able to teach you a thing or two on the slots as well as on the dance floor of popular clubs. The best part is you only need a few nights in Vegas, so it’s the perfect weekend getaway that gives you girl time with a show.

Style tip: Sizzling dresses

Italy

Living la dolce vita is the Italian phrase that translates to “the sweet life.” Italy is the perfect destination for a mother-and-me trip, offering mouthwatering pasta-filled meals and breathtaking views that look like they’re straight out of a painting. You can easily lose yourself in the rustic charm and beautiful architecture.

The country moves at a wonderfully unhurried pace—perfect for moms and a gentle reminder for you to slow down, relax, and truly soak in your surroundings.

From the fashion in Milan to the breathtaking scenes in Positano on the Amalfi Coast or the iconic gondola rides in Venice, the country promises and delivers the sweet life at every stop.

Style tip: Comfortable linen sets

Paris, France

Paris is known as a city for lovers thanks to the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower at night, and romantic dinners in cozy restaurants over candlelight. Yet, the magic of the city doesn’t limit itself to couples; it envelops all who visit. From dressing Parisian-chic together to casually strolling the streets with a baguette in hand or grabbing croissants at a corner café, everything feels extra special with your mom by your side. Now, picture taking that bond to the next level—shopping together in the iconic boutiques along the Champs-Élysées, home to French fashion heavyweights like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. You’re sipping bubbly, making luxury purchases, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. And when it comes to logistics, Paris is the perfect city for a casual stroll where you can explore without feeling rushed and instead indulge in landmarks like the Louvre or a scenic cruise on the Seine River at your own pace. Who better to experience the love of the city with than your first and purest love, your mother?

Style tip: Chanel-inspired sets