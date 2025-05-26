The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: Why Micro Trips Are The Trend To Try This Summer

Getty Images

Travel trends can come and go, but one increasingly popular shift we’ve noticed is micro trips. These are the short, three or four-day journeys that give you just enough of a dose of a destination. They’re actually perfect for the person working on a budget and with limited PTO. And some adventurous travelers are even doing an out-and-back trip where they visit a destination for a single day! With the proper planning, these bite-sized escapes are sure to create some memorable moments. We rounded up six micro trips you can take with easy, direct flights. From Juneteenth celebrations and cruising in Galveston to new nonstop flights to Scotland, these destinations are perfect for a quick getaway this summer.

Galveston, Texas

We love H-Town for sure, but just an hour away is the Gulf Coast city of Galveston. It has everything for the little ones in the family to adults. One must-visit is the Pleasure Pier, which has tons of amusement park rides and carnival games. Any time of year is great to visit Galveston, but where better to celebrate Juneteenth than in the place that started it all? Galveston’s Juneteenth celebrations feature several days of parades, lectures, and more. Your mini trip can easily be enjoyed in the city, or you can board a cruise. Galveston is a popular port for Royal Caribbean and MSC, with some cruise options as short as three days with stops in the Western Caribbean.

The Catskills, New York

For stressed East Coasters who need a breath of fresh air and a bit of zen, the Catskills region has stunning mountain views, hiking, biking, and some of the most adorable, quaint towns ideal for a refreshing vacay. The summer months are the perfect time to head to one of the many camping sites, which can be as rustic as you want (tents or cabins) or a full-on glamping experience. On a more luxe and unique end accommodation-wise, is The Roxbury hotel with its themed rooms (an Oz-inspired suite decked out in emerald and gold and even a room designed to mimic the look of a coconut cream pie). If that’s not enough, enjoy bird watching tours, mini wellness retreats, and outdoor music.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Hear me out on this one. A short trip to Scotland can absolutely be a doable micro trip. With airlines increasingly launching direct transatlantic flights from major U.S. hubs, you can hop on an evening flight and wake up the next morning ready to hit the ground running in a new country. From May until October, JetBlue has daily flights from JFK and Boston’s Logan International Airport to Edinburgh. A quickie trip like this that doesn’t bite into your PTO certainly takes some planning so you can maximize your experience. Staying in a central location like Old Town offers great walkability and no shortage of food, shopping, and the cobblestone streets of Royal Mile. July’s weeklong Jazz and Blues Festival is one of Europe’s largest jazz fests with more than 100 performers. But August is really when the city shows out for all things arts. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, International Festival, and Art Festival all run concurrently throughout the month. That means gallery-hopping, citywide installations, and performances.

Jacksonville, Florida

With direct flights from Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and more, Jacksonville, Florida is an ideal weekend vibe. The city is known for its annual Jazz Festival, but don’t overlook the food and art scene. The city loves a good “trail,” with them offering a Jax Ale Trail for craft beer lovers, Mayport Shrimp Trail, and even a Coffee and Donuts Trail. The city has more than 50 murals, primarily in the downtown area, and the monthly Art Walk is one of the best ways to take in Jacksonville’s vibrant art scene. Also, with 22 miles of beaches, your summer itinerary should include a surfing lesson with the Saltwater Cowgirls, an all-female crew of instructors.

Snowmass, Colorado

Just 15 minutes outside of Aspen, Colorado, Snowmass is a popular cold-weather destination, but the summer sees smaller crowds, more affordable rates, and fun outdoor options. From June to late August, the Snowmass Rodeo is the place to be every Wednesday. You’ll find the usual rodeo events like barrel and bull riding, but you also can’t leave without doing a bit of shopping for some of the most statement-making hats and boots. Food lovers will want to visit in early August for Heritage Fire. The one-day outdoor event includes more than a dozen chefs specializing in whole-animal cookery that includes cooking every part of a pig, duck, chicken, and more. This certainly isn’t the event for a vegetarian, but you’ll leave having experienced some of the most perfect and inventively prepared meat and fish.

Richmond, Virginia

There’s probably no one who loves being outdoors in spring and summer more than Richmonders. The capital city of Virginia is just two hours from D.C. and has festivals and street fairs in a range of neighborhoods or along the James River pretty much every weekend. The lineup includes the 16th annual Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival, just 30 minutes outside of the city, serving more than 50 types of beer and bourbon. Also, if you’ve never experienced a Hanover tomato or you know how great they are (thin skin, perfectly balanced sweetness and acidity), then July’s Hanover Tomato Festival is certainly a reason to visit the area. On the entertainment front, the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival in early August is one of those events you want to grab tickets for. This year’s lineup hasn’t been announced, but last year featured Fantasia, Regina Belle, Monica, and The Lox, so you won’t be disappointed.