12 Times Travelers Let Their Melanin Shine In Morocco

Photo Credit: @bellaworldwide

As one of the gateways to Africa, Morocco can feel overwhelming and otherworldly as its vast landscapes go from endless sand oceans in the Sahara to colorful blue cities and bustling maze-like markets.

However, once travelers find their rhythm they uncover Morocco’s distinct vibe, one that makes it one of the most exciting countries on the continent. Its culture and diversity welcome you, the scents intoxicate you and the food feeds your soul. It’s hard to explore the country and not feel, well, good.

For these Black travelers, a journey to Morocco awakened their senses and renewed their spirits. From Chefchaouen to Marrakech, these jet-setters let their melanin shine on an adventure they’ll remember for a lifetime.

01 @thatcouplewhotravels Photo Credit: @thatcouplewhotravels 02 @deirdredares Photo Credit: @deirdredares 03 @shessooverdressed Photo Credit: @shessooverdressed 04 @msmartinez_o Photo Credit: @msmartinez_o 05 @chyarii Photo Credit: @chyarii 06 @parlourtravel Photo Credit: @parlourtravel 07 @glammaandherbackpack Photo Credit: @glammaandherbackpack 08 @shadeybangs Photo Credit: @shadeybangs 09 @luckylefty468 Photo Credit: @luckylefty468 10 @bellaworldwide Photo Credit: @bellaworldwide 11 @maiymaiy Photo Credit: @maiymaiy 12 @gee_fly___ Photo Credit: @gee_fly___

