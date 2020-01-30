12 Times Travelers Let Their Melanin Shine In Morocco
Photo Credit: @bellaworldwide
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

As one of the gateways to Africa, Morocco can feel overwhelming and otherworldly as its vast landscapes go from endless sand oceans in the Sahara to colorful blue cities and bustling maze-like markets.

However, once travelers find their rhythm they uncover Morocco’s distinct vibe, one that makes it one of the most exciting countries on the continent. Its culture and diversity welcome you, the scents intoxicate you and the food feeds your soul. It’s hard to explore the country and not feel, well, good.

For these Black travelers, a journey to Morocco awakened their senses and renewed their spirits. From Chefchaouen to Marrakech, these jet-setters let their melanin shine on an adventure they’ll remember for a lifetime.

01
@thatcouplewhotravels
From the blue city of Chefchaouen and the towering Atlas Mountains to the endless sands of the Sahara, Black travelers have let their love for magical Morocco shine.
Photo Credit: @thatcouplewhotravels
02
@deirdredares
Photo Credit: @deirdredares
03
@shessooverdressed
Photo Credit: @shessooverdressed
04
@msmartinez_o
Photo Credit: @msmartinez_o
05
@chyarii
Photo Credit: @chyarii
06
@parlourtravel
Photo Credit: @parlourtravel
07
@glammaandherbackpack
Photo Credit: @glammaandherbackpack
08
@shadeybangs
Photo Credit: @shadeybangs
09
@luckylefty468
Photo Credit: @luckylefty468
10
@bellaworldwide
Photo Credit: @bellaworldwide
11
@maiymaiy
Photo Credit: @maiymaiy
12
@gee_fly___
Photo Credit: @gee_fly___
