12 Times Travelers Let Their Melanin Shine In Morocco

As one of the gateways to Africa, Morocco can feel overwhelming and otherworldly as its vast landscapes go from endless sand oceans in the Sahara to colorful blue cities and bustling maze-like markets.
However, once travelers find their rhythm they uncover Morocco’s distinct vibe, one that makes it one of the most exciting countries on the continent. Its culture and diversity welcome you, the scents intoxicate you and the food feeds your soul. It’s hard to explore the country and not feel, well, good.
For these Black travelers, a journey to Morocco awakened their senses and renewed their spirits. From Chefchaouen to Marrakech, these jet-setters let their melanin shine on an adventure they’ll remember for a lifetime.
01
@thatcouplewhotravels
From the blue city of Chefchaouen and the towering Atlas Mountains to the endless sands of the Sahara, Black travelers have let their love for magical Morocco shine.
02
@deirdredares
03
@shessooverdressed
04
@msmartinez_o
05
@chyarii
06
@parlourtravel
07
@glammaandherbackpack
08
@shadeybangs
09
@luckylefty468
10
@bellaworldwide
11
@maiymaiy
12
@gee_fly___
