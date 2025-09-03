Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Hosted An 'Epic' Couples Trip To Cartagena, Colombia For Her Birthday

Courtesy of Meagan Good

Meagan Good celebrated her 44th birthday with the ultimate getaway, and it included two of her favorite people: her love Jonathan Majors and sister La’Myia.

The star, a bona fide Leo born August 8, traveled to Cartagena, Colombia with Majors, La’Myia, as well has her sister’s husband, singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger, her older sister and their partner, as well as Jonanthan’s brother Cameron and his partner (issa couple’s trip!). They stayed at two gorgeous spots: the Townhouse Art Hotel and Blue Apple Beach. They’re brother and sister accommodations, with the latter being a Michelin Guide hotel on Tierra Bomba Island.

Good shared footage from their experience, including getting through the airport, arriving at Townhouse, dancing in the street, rooftop fun, and more.

During their stay, they visited local gems like the Carmen Restaurante, Casa Boheme, Amare Beach Club, and more. At each spot, the party seemed carefree in each other’s company, including with the locals.

On her actual birthday, the group dined at Salon Tropical, known for its top-tier seafood and Colombian staples.

The gang also enjoyed dancing, working out (of course) and vibing out at at the beach, as well as touring the Rosario Islands and Tierra Bomba Island on a boat with help from Boating Cartagena.

“THEE MOST EPIC BIRTHDAY FAMILY TRIP EVER! .. such beautiful memories I will cherish for a lifetime,” she wrote of her experience. “I love each and everyone of you with my full entire heart.”

Her sister La’Myia, who is her BFF, showered her with love in a late birthday post after the trip ended. “Super #latepost but HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fearless Leo ♌️ !! Everything about you is magical. You are truly a reflection of God‘s love. I would choose you to be my seester lifetimes over again. Watching you bloom in every season through it all emerging full of joy, passion, purpose and happiness, makes my heart smile every day. Love you!!!”

As for Good, she’s loving her 40s. When she turned the big 4-0, she talked about the beauty in aging. And let’s just say, it was a #message.

“I want other women to look forward to getting older and embrace all the amazing freedom it brings,” she told ESSENCE. “To unapologetically find their path & purpose and to look at our life’s lessons through the perspective of empowerment and unbreakable crowns. It’s been such a journey thus far and we can choose that all of it has made us stronger and more equipped to be effective for what’s next. I so look forward to being more usable in the Kingdom (of God).”

Happy belated birthday to this fabulous starlet! And who else is trying to book a trip to Cartagena asap?