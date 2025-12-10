The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: I Arrived In Maine Weary—But I Left Whole

Courtesy of author

This entire year has felt like an internal tug of war.

Personally, it’s been an ever-present feeling of burnout from work that doesn’t fuel me, but also gratitude for having a way to make income that sustains me. I know many of us can relate. Then there are the times I feel stuck in an environment that no longer serves me, but despite my eagerness for change, I’m reminded of the ways I can show up for my surviving parent with ease. And for that I’m thankful.

Many of us are experiencing a multitude of emotions and internal conflict as we navigate issues in our country and the everyday hurdles we face as Black women. We try to find joy, show up as our best selves in the multiple roles we hold in our personal and professional lives, and ready ourselves to make pivots despite the anger, disappointment, and limitations presented by the state of our nation. We persist, but we are tired. The feelings are complex and often feel chaotic.

These feelings were at an all-time high the month before my birthday. I was in dire need of a trip to change my pace and scenery and find a moment to pour into me to shake these birthday blues. I knew I wanted a domestic trip that would offer a slow pace where I could feel poured into. No bustle and no turn-up. Then the opportunity to visit two towns in Maine, the coastal town of Ogunquit and the quaint town of Freeport, came my way. Both places looked like backdrops to a Hallmark movie, with cozy hotel stays at The Anchorage by the Sea and the Harraseeket Inn, friendly locals and seasonal decor. Here’s how I quieted the noise and found some peace in Maine.

Courtesy of author

Take in nature

Maine is for the outdoor lover. There are so many things you can do while taking in the beauty of the coastal towns. You can hang out on the beach, catch a sail from Perkins Cove before boat season ends, ride bikes, or hike a trail. Being in nature helps you stay active, which in turn helps your mood. Mayo Clinic nurse practitioner Jodie M. Smith, APRN, C.N.P., D.N.P., M.S.N., shared in a Mayo Clinic Press article that “making time for nature is important in order for us to maintain resiliency and promote self-care in a world that demands a lot from us.”

I was never an outdoor girl until after my mother passed. I now love spending time outside, whether for walks or for sitting and taking in a gorgeous view. It’s in those moments in nature that I can catch a sign from her.

Anchorage by the Sea is the third largest resort in Maine based on guest rooms, and sits off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. The property is near the beach, which was still open for visitors to enjoy, but I opted to stroll the 1.5-mile historic Marginal Way for cliffside views. I made stops along the way to sit on one of the several benches to watch the waves, climbed some of the cliffs to snap pictures, and looked at some of the homes that lined the path. It was great to quiet the mind and daydream about what my future ocean property would look like. Afterward, I grabbed some ice cream from a local shop and sat in a white Adirondack chair on the hotel lawn overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the beach, and the Marginal Way to people-watch.

Although I loved the ocean views, Freeport had the fall foliage that I was looking for. The red, yellow, and orange hues of the trees were beautiful to take in during walks around the Harraseeket Inn. It was nice to sit outside by the fire pit, enjoy a cocktail, and leaf-peep.

Courtesy of author

Get crafty

There is something about using my hands that helps calm my nerves and quiets my mind. I enjoy crafty things at home, so, of course, I appreciated finding similar activities to do while visiting Freeport. The Harraseeket Inn offers workshops led by the hotel’s florist. During my stay, I participated in a fall wreath-making class while sipping tea and snacking on freshly baked cookies. It was nice to make something for my home for the season and to learn different techniques for styling a wreath.

The town of Freeport also has a candle bar called Sea Love. This Maine-founded company has candle bars in multiple U.S. cities, with over 100 scents to blend. The staff guides you through the experience and helps you pick your scent combination. I chose aromas that would remind me of my visit to Maine, like pear and spiced honey.

Courtesy of author

Try something new

Your travels don’t have to be filled with daring or extreme activities to be adventurous. Something simple like trying a new food can be enough adventure to help build confidence. So, one of my goals was to try a lobster roll for the first time. What better place than in Maine to do so? I was nervous because I don’t always like lobster’s texture, but on my last night in Maine, I settled on Freeport Oyster Bar as the place where I would have my first. The toasted buttery roll was paired with Fox Family Potato Chips, and it wasn’t intimidating at all. In fact, it was delicious.

The state is also known for its craft microbreweries, and it’s a great place to give beer another try when visiting. According to VinePair.com, Maine ranked second in the nation for breweries per capita in 2024. Freeport is home to the Maine Beer Company, where you can grab a bite to eat and try some local IPAs.

Eat well

The beauty of a small town is the number of thriving locally owned restaurants that give you a chance to dine with town residents and enjoy local delicacies. Everywhere I went to eat felt cozy. In Ogunquit, I enjoyed the atmosphere of The Front Porch. The “Monday Martinis” special and live music upstairs brought out a nice-sized crowd for a weekday. At the Anchorage By the Sea, I enjoyed breakfast and dinner at the property restaurant, Surf Point 360. A highlight was the fresh haddock. In Freeport, the Harrasseekeet Inn’s property restaurant, Porter Kitchen, didn’t miss. From their biscuits and sausage gravy with home fries to the rigatoni alla vodka, there was something for everyone. Since it’s fall, their seasonal menu items, like squash bisque and pear-basil or plum-puree martinis, were hits.

Since wild blueberries are the state fruit, I found a way to add them to a meal or snack during my trip. I added blueberries to my pancakes and enjoyed blueberry tea. Freeport had a local juice bar called Wanderlust, where I stopped by to get a blueberry almond smoothie after my leaf peeping stroll. Freeport also has the option to try blueberry BBQ at Buck’s Naked BBQ or a blueberry beer.

Get back to you

When life feels busy and overwhelming, it can feel like you are playing catch-up with yourself. I needed to come up for air with this Maine escape. Taking my time each day and letting myself reflect, confront and release was the hug I needed. I caught up with myself. My time there helped remind me to romanticize my life when I returned home to my routine.

I may have arrived in Maine as a tired, sad girl, but I left feeling cozy and comfortable. With a change of pace, you can always come back to yourself.