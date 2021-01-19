Wanderlusting: Luxury Hotels Inspired By Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year
By Kimberly Wilson ·

Each December Pantone reveals the color of the year, and like the 2020 we just had, this past year was different than years prior. For the first time, the brand announced two colors to lead us through 2021 – Ultimate Grey and Illuminating. The reason? The colors revolve around the idea of there being “a light at the end of the tunnel” after the year 2020 brought us all. According to the brand, this choice intends to connect to “deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day.”

And with nearly a year without travel (for some), the colors will serve as the light at the end of the tunnel for traveler’s who begin to embark on adventures again — whether domestic or international. So it’s only right we round up a few luxury hotels to inspire your post-pandemic vacation! Color-lovers, prepare yourselves — some of these just may be your new dream hotel. 

01
Palacio Provincial (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
In Old San Juan, the first new hotel in decades is set to open this month! Palacio Provincial is a brand new posh hotel located in the center of the city’s most historic neighborhood. With 43 guest rooms and suites, the property offers travelers an ultra-stylish homebase for discovering the rich traditions of Old San Juan. Amenities will include a captivating rooftop pool, impressive mixology scene, beautiful social spaces and more.
02
Hotel Valley Ho – Tower Suite Kitchen
Originally a hideaway for celebrities, this Downtown Scottsdale resort features guest rooms with glass walls opening onto airy patios or balconies. The iconic property has cool roots that combines the best of contemporary modernism with classic mid-century design details. The resort features pops of Pantone’s “Illuminating” yellow to brighten anyone’s stay and bring a splash of color to 2021. Guests can enjoy Hotel Valley Ho’s sun-kissed yellow kitchen in its Tower Suites and pops of the signature yellow found throughout the suites.
03
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami (Miami, FL)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is an unexpected island getaway just minutes from Miami’s cosmopolitan center, yet feels worlds away with its lush tropical gardens and infinite ocean views. With its sunshine yellow exterior, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is the perfect beach getaway for families looking to “illuminate” their travel experience in 2021. The resort is home to two newly renovated swimming pools, a new Splash Pad for its littlest travelers, a secluded stretch of white sand beach, and a luxurious spa, as well as an expansive tennis center and three cutting-edge padel tennis courts, designed by the legendary Cliff Drysdale.
04
Town and Country (San Diego, CA)
This iconic resort is a slice of Palm Springs, yet located at the center of San Diego, outfitted with mid-century modern guest rooms, California-cool restaurant ARLO, a sun-drenched pool complex, colorful artwork, and beautiful furniture and accents splashed with bright yellow. Guest room beds are blanketed in the color of the year with SoCal “Illuminating” umbrellas painted on the wall, while bar stools and outdoor patio umbrellas are warmed by the sunlight colored in yellow.
05
The Lytle Park Hotel (Cincinnati, OH)
Opened in June 2020, The Lytle Park Hotel is the city’s first and only luxury property, destined to be one of the finest hotels in the destination. Cleverly blurring the lines between park and hotel, the hotel boasts a central wine and cocktail bar, a fine dining Italian restaurant and lounge that opens to the outdoors, and Cincinnati’s only four-season rooftop bar and event space offering views of Lytle Park, downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River. Pantone’s 2021 colors of the year, Illuminating and Ultimate Gray can be found throughout the property – from the gleaming gold lobby to the lemon wallpaper in Subito.
06
The Yellow House (Waynesville, North Carolina)
Located on a hilltop overlooking the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, The Yellow House has been an integral part of the Western North Carolina landscape for over a century. Painted a refreshing bright yellow and resting against the backdrop of five beautiful rolling acres, the property was built as a summer residence in 1885. Today, this charming inn invites guests to experience the beauty and splendor of this wonderful home in the property’s comfortable rooms and suites, perfect for the ultimate quiet mountain getaway.
07
The Rittenhouse (Philadelphia, PA)
Located on Philadelphia’s iconic Rittenhouse Square, The Rittenhouse is an award-winning hotel of choice for the sophisticated traveler. The hotel embodies the city’s rich history and charm while delivering world-class service, well-appointed rooms and suites with hues of Pantone’s 2021 colors of the year throughout, a luxury spa and salon, and multiple dining outlets including Lacroix and Scarpetta.
08
The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner (McClean, VA)
Situated between the capital and Virginia countryside, The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner carries “Ultimate Gray” throughout its luxury guest room and suite design, featuring elements connected to the area’s rich history. Complemented by artwork by local Virginia artists that adorn the walls, the muted modern gray furniture, walls and upholstery stand in contrast to the pops of color found in the art, and the views of Washington, D.C. and the Blue Ridge Mountains.