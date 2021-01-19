Each December Pantone reveals the color of the year, and like the 2020 we just had, this past year was different than years prior. For the first time, the brand announced two colors to lead us through 2021 – Ultimate Grey and Illuminating. The reason? The colors revolve around the idea of there being “a light at the end of the tunnel” after the year 2020 brought us all. According to the brand, this choice intends to connect to “deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day.”

And with nearly a year without travel (for some), the colors will serve as the light at the end of the tunnel for traveler’s who begin to embark on adventures again — whether domestic or international. So it’s only right we round up a few luxury hotels to inspire your post-pandemic vacation! Color-lovers, prepare yourselves — some of these just may be your new dream hotel.