The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: Plot Twists & Passports — A Dive Into The Literary Tourism Trend

Getty Images

There is no shortage of reasons to travel. Whether it’s a family vacation, a solo trip to an exotic country, or a “baecation” with your loved one, chances are, there’s a trip you have planned this year.

But if you need ideas, a new type of getaway gaining popularity is literary tourism. It’s a way to experience books in an exciting way, and according to Future Market Insights, literary tourism-based trips will grow to $3.3 billion by 2034.

Literary tourism is travel inspired by books and authors. It’s surging in popularity thanks to the evolution of #BookTok on TikTok and Instagram. The growth is further driven by book clubs and literary festivals.

A literary trip can be a formal, organized tour you book with a company specializing in these escapes, such as what Jalisa Whitley, the founder of BOOKED Trips, curates. She organizes small group book-inspired trips that bring stories to life.

Earlier this year, BOOKED Trips hosted travels to Panama inspired by Cristina Henríquez’s book The Great Divide and Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, inspired by Trevor Noah’s book Born a Crime. Later this year, they will host trips to Ghana, Morocco, and Colombia. She says travelers are looking for ways to explore the world that help them feel proud of how they’re spending their dollars.

“Book-inspired trips facilitate meaningful connections and allow travelers to engage in unique experiences,” says Whitley. “Before each trip begins, our travelers receive a BOOKED box with our featured book, a curated playlist, and items from small businesses worldwide that connect them to the country we’re visiting. On the ground, our trip activities and meals are inspired by quotes and scenes from our selected book, taking travelers from the page to the place. We partner with locally-owned businesses and contribute to the local economy.”

You can also book a literary tour yourself based on books you’ve read, places you want to experience in the books, or trips to see where authors create their masterpieces.

“Earlier this term, AS Level English Literature students at St Ignatius Catholic School took part in a unique literary adventure: attending the Tennessee Williams Literary Festival in New Orleans, USA. This immersive literary trip was designed to deepen our understanding of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, one of the core texts on our Cambridge syllabus,” says high school student Drew Ewing-Chow.

“Throughout the festival, we attended various lectures and panels, offering detailed insights into the playwright’s life, creative influences, and the recurring themes in his work,” he continues. “These talks enriched our analysis of the play, especially regarding family dynamics, repressed identity, and the emotional weight of the Southern Gothic tradition. Experiencing his work on stage, rather than just on the page, helped us appreciate his use of setting, symbolism, and tension in new ways. We also had the chance to explore the cultural heart of New Orleans. This trip helped us academically and reminded us why literature matters: it connects stories to people and places and brings history to life.”

A literary trip can be cost-effective because experiences related to books can be local and in affordable places, not just international voyages. A book-based trip doesn’t have to break the budget; you can make it as elaborate or authentic as you’d like. Choose the experience that best matches the book you love and the budget you have.

Natasha Sistrunk Robinson is an author and Navy Vet who is launching a national two-week literary tour this Juneteenth for the empowerment and professional development of young Black women and girls. “The tour is inspired by my two books, A Sojourner’s Truth and Journey to Freedom, and will journey from North Carolina to Toronto, Canada, following the same route taken by Harriet Tubman on the Underground Railroad,” she says.

Robinson says that as tourism ramps up after pandemic lockdowns, we are witnessing a growing heritage tourism market, thanks in part to books.

“Because the world is so full of digital content, younger people are especially eager to experience these lessons first-hand to gain knowledge, learn about different parts of history, and have the chance to see and be in the places where their ancestors walked. Throughout my cross-country literary tour, we will visit museums and historical sites and have first-hand experiences with storytellers,” she notes. “As our nation wrestles with how to tell the stories of the past and who and what should be highlighted, this literary tour creates an opportunity for today’s emerging leaders to walk in and be inspired by the steps of their ancestors.”

One of the great things about literary tourism is that it’s an experience that resonates across generations. Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite, exploring the work of a contemporary author, or walking in the footsteps of literary giants, there’s a story-driven journey for everyone. These kinds of trips aren’t just entertaining or educational — they can be deeply personal, offering a new way to see the world and, often, yourself. In that way, literary travel becomes more than a vacation — it’s a path to connection, reflection, and transformation.

How to Plan Your First Literary Tourism Trip