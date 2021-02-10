7 Last Minute Socially Distant Valentine’s Day Getaway Ideas

Haven’t made your Valentine’s Day plans yet? With the most romantic day of the year fast approaching, there’s no better gift to give than a weekend getaway (during President’s Day weekend nonetheless) to escape from everyday life and cherish quality time with one another. And if the ticking clock has you in a panic, don’t worry — there’s still time to book great options for a last-minute romantic retreat!
Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway for you and your partner? Whether you’re opting for adventure or choose to relax in bed for 3-days straight, here are seven options for any type of couple.
01
Napa Valley, CA
From picture-perfect proposals and unforgettable honeymoons to quiet weekends away from the bustle of the city, there’s nothing quite like a Napa Valley escape to reconnect. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Napa Valley hotels, wineries, restaurants and retail shops are ready to roll out the red carpet for couples who have been sheltered at home and are craving a romantic escape.
02
Catskills, New York
Retreat to the snowy, secluded Catskills this winter to enjoy an ultra-secluded (and safe!) Valentine’s Day. Enjoy pampering and romance at The Spa at the Inns of Aurora destination wellness retreat, head outdoors to try cow cuddling and horse therapy or Japanese-inspired forest bathing in the Finger Lakes, hike through the Catskills’ 19-mile Scenic Trail, or check out the Roxbury’s new private waterfall trail leading the millennia-old Stratton Falls.
03
Amelia Island, FL
A 90-minute drive from St. Augustine is laid-back Amelia Island with its 13 miles of rolling dunes and pristine seashore. Its picturesque beaches are a perfect backdrop for togetherness. Start the day with a sunrise horseback ride on the white sand beach that ribbons the Atlantic Ocean. For couples’ pampering, visit the Omni Resort or make a reservation at Salt at the Ritz-Carlton, one of the only five-diamond restaurants in Florida, and consider booking the chef’s table in the kitchen. At the end of the day, take a sunset cruise to catch the spectacular oranges, pinks, and reds as the sun dips behind the horizon.
04
Santa Barbara, California
Less than two hours from Los Angeles by car, Santa Barbara’s sleepy charm, windswept beaches, and lush vineyards feel like a world away — which makes for the perfect socially distant romance escape. Couples can venture to Santa Ynez for a day of wine and catered lunch or plan for a kayaking adventure at The Channel Islands National Park. You’ll settle in to the charming Mar Monte Hotel, which is located across from East Beach and just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara. The new 200-room boutique luxury lifestyle hotel evokes the spirit of Santa Barbara through classic Spanish-influenced design and thoughtful amenities; two top-tier restaurants, Costa and Café Lido and a pool with oceanfront views.
05
Sedona, AZ
If red and pink are the colors of love, Sedona is the epicenter. Take the Red Rock Scenic Byway and keep an eye out for romantic stops along the way like Cathedral Rock Vortex. The vortex energy is said to be feminine and delivers feelings of softness, receptiveness, and compassion. For couples who connect with golf, along the Byway are three golf courses that are open to the public.
06
Austin Hill Country, TX
This romantic holiday, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, set in Austin Hill Country, is providing a luxurious and private setting for couples to fall in love again under the bright Texas stars. Set on 4,000 acres and nestled amid the green trees and hills, there is truly no other destination to immerse in tranquility in a socially distant manner this February. With warm temperatures hovering around 65-75 degrees and a light breeze, what else could you need?
07
Riviera Maya, Mexico
If you’re looking for the perfect socially distanced destination that has romance and keeps you entertained day and night then Riviera Maya is the place to be. Picture perfect oceanfront views, breakfast in bed, live entertainment and endless cocktails are just some of the benefits of a long weekend spent here. For those couples looking for an idyllic without the crowds, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya is the perfect serene and spacious escape. Nestled along the Caribbean beachfront of Riviera Maya, Mexico amidst 590 acres of breathtaking oceanfront, preserved mangroves and tranquil lagoons, this vibrant resort offers plush accommodations, unique and diverse dining venues and a pampering spa with indigenous Mayan inspired treatments.