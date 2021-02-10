7 Last Minute Socially Distant Valentine’s Day Getaway Ideas

Haven’t made your Valentine’s Day plans yet? With the most romantic day of the year fast approaching, there’s no better gift to give than a weekend getaway (during President’s Day weekend nonetheless) to escape from everyday life and cherish quality time with one another. And if the ticking clock has you in a panic, don’t worry — there’s still time to book great options for a last-minute romantic retreat!

Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway for you and your partner? Whether you’re opting for adventure or choose to relax in bed for 3-days straight, here are seven options for any type of couple.