Kawhi Leonard Builds Legacy Beyond Basketball With First Trip To Rwanda

Kawhi Leonard is known for letting his game speak for itself, but this past weekend in the Motherland, the California-bred athlete let his actions do the talking in an entirely new way.

The LA Clippers star spent four impactful days in Kigali, where he served as the headline guest for the 2025 Giants of Africa Festival, co-led by Toronto Raptors vice chairman Masai Ujiri. In a series of events that combined sport, culture, and service, Leonard made his first trip to Rwanda count—sharing his time, wisdom, and resources with the next generation of African youth.

The weekend kicked off with Leonard co-headlining the Giants of Africa Music & Sports Festival alongside Nigerian pop star Ayra Starr. The celebration drew together athletes, creatives, and coaches from over 20 countries for a weekend of empowerment and inspiration. But the festival’s spirit of uplift reached its peak when Leonard unveiled a newly designed outdoor basketball court at St. Ignatius School in Kigali—part of the “Built Within” initiative to construct 100 courts across the continent.

Personally designed by Leonard, the court’s vibrant colors and bold affirmations reflect his own journey from the blacktops of Moreno Valley, California. Messages like “Play Hard, Have Fun,” “You Are Stronger Than You Think,” and “Be Great” are emblazoned across the court’s surface—reminders, Leonard says, of the mindset that carried him from his childhood neighborhood to the NBA’s biggest stages.

Leonard’s presence in Rwanda went beyond symbolic gestures. On the final day of his trip, he led a free basketball clinic for 50 boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 17 at the very court he opened. The youth clinic emphasized core fundamentals like shooting, ball-handling, and defense, but Leonard also focused heavily on the mental aspect of the game. Each participant walked away with mentorship from a global icon, and a brand-new pair of his signature New Balance sneakers.

The court is one of several creative projects he’s taken on recently—including the launch of three sneakers he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The young attendees also received a T-shirt created by Leonard himself. The shirt, which features an image of a hand holding a basketball, symbolizes the blessing of higher purpose and the rewards of hard work—a message that connects Leonard’s personal journey to the aspirations of Rwandan youth.

In attendance that day was Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who joined Leonard afterward for a private two-hour conversation centered on how sports and education can be tools for long-term investment in African youth. The two also made a joint appearance at the Giants of Africa camp at Club Rafiki, where Kagame praised Leonard for his hands-on approach and dedication to the continent’s future.

Throughout his time in Kigali, Leonard attended youth tournaments, spoke to aspiring athletes, and emphasized the importance of dreaming big—a message that echoed through every event he touched. His presence brought both visibility and encouragement to a generation eager for opportunity and representation. Away from the court, Leonard also took time to experience Rwanda’s natural beauty with a local safari in an exclusive travel moment that offered a glimpse into his personal connection with the country’s landscape and culture.

This visit to Rwanda is part of a broader mission for Leonard, who has increasingly used his platform to champion youth empowerment globally. From running community drives in his hometown to building courts across Africa, he continues to build a legacy that stretches far beyond basketball.

Later this month, Leonard will take that same energy to Asia, where he is scheduled for a 10-day world tour focused on youth development and extending access to the game of basketball on an international level.