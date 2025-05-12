The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: JOMO-Friendly Destinations For Rest And Recharge

Getty Images

Before the pandemic, I was a FOMO–fear of missing out–queen. My family’s itineraries were crammed with must-see spots I’d noted on social media. However, during the pandemic-imposed time-out, I had the opportunity to reflect. As I replayed past travel experiences, a newfound regret surfaced. Instead of ping-ponging around a destination to check off “can’t miss” attractions, I wish I’d been more present.

Like many, I emerged from the pandemic searching for something more meaningful. I realized travel doesn’t always have to be a swashbuckling adventure that leaves you needing a vacation to recover from your vacation. Travel can be a quiet retreat, a getaway from life’s monotony, and a simple return to self.

I’m not the only one rethinking my approach to travel. There’s been an increase in requests for calm-cations, or do-nothing vacations, where the objective is to be present and indulge in JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out. JOMO is defined as finding happiness in being present in our own lives without comparing ourselves to others. This simple, yet profound acronym represents a mindset shift–the antithesis of the FOMO mentality.

Since adulting has been increasingly complicated, I wanted in on this new trend. I decided a much-needed reset was in order, and I hopped on a plane to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands with no set itinerary and a goal to turn off notifications, slow down, and simply be.

Under normal circumstances, a stay at St. Croix’s historic Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, the site of a former sugar plantation and mill, would put my history nerd gears into overdrive. But for this trip, I eschewed my usual African Diasporan deep dive habits to pray, be still, nap, and do some existential soul-searching. After two days, I emerged rested and clearer on my path forward.

The beauty of JOMO is that you can do it anywhere, whether you’re seeking a beachside resort like the Buccaneer, a wellness retreat, or searching for stillness close to home. We’ve compiled a list of options for sisters itching to give JOMO a try.

JOMO: Wellness Retreats

Digital Detox

If your cell phone’s never-ending notification pings are giving you the blues, it might be time for a digital detox. For travelers feeling burnt out by tech, the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada has a program for you. Through unplugged rooms, meals, and experiences, this program is designed to enhance your mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality.

Noctourism/Sleep Tourism

If you need to improve your sleep quality, the JW Marriott Marco Island spa offers circadian rhythm syncing. Other offerings include sound bowl meditation and full moon beach yoga. Additionally, the hotel is in a designated Blue Zone Project area, where communities work to implement programs that support healthy behaviors.

SpaHalekulani in Okinawa, Japan, uses music therapy to induce better sleep. Their 120-minute customized body treatment incorporates the playing of a lyra (a traditional string instrument) to transmit healing vibrations coupled with a soothing bath ritual that calms the mind and helps guide guests to a more restful sleep.

Guided Menopause Journey

If you’re going through the change, Miraval & Canyon Ranch’s guided menopause journey might be just what you need. These three-night retreats provide health assessments, including hormone analysis, bone density scans, expert talks, and a pause to help women navigate perimenopause or menopause.

JOMO: Becoming One with Nature

If you’re looking to realign yourself with a more nature-driven experience, you might want to travel to Colorado for Hotel Maverick’s “Silence, Solitude and Serenity” canyon bathing program. This guided tour of the Grand Junction immerses guests in the natural beauty of the canyons.

JOMO: In Your Backyard

The elements of fire, rock, water, and light are blended to create a unique experience at the historic Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa in Asheville, North Carolina. This 43,000-square-foot subterranean spa has a mineral-based relaxation pool, underwater music, and two therapeutic waterfalls.

If you want to splurge, snag the “Spa All Day” package at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Beaver Creek, Colorado. It’s easy to spend a whole day enjoying the spa’s 19 treatment rooms, which include a Himalayan salt wall dry sauna, steam room, and cold plunge. There is a bevy of therapies, ranging from the Miner’s Mineral Mud Wraps to an 80-minute Age-Defying Facial.

In between my writing deadlines, I was gifted a half-day spa pass at the Salamander D.C Hotel, a Black woman-owned luxury hotel. I enjoyed a magnificent deep tissue massage and spent an afternoon oscillating between the Relaxation Tea Lounge and the steam sauna. A few hours later, I stepped out of the hotel feeling refreshed, recharged, and like a brand-new version of myself.