The Art Of Travel: Jessica Nabongo On Traveling With Intention

In the social-media-driven era of today, travel goals are often reduced to capturing the perfect shot – the billowing dress blowing in the Aegean breeze against a crystal blue skyline. This type of photogenic-tourism (a term used to describe travelers seeking out a frame-worthy view) is inspiring a new generation to explore the world.

But the art of traveling — which leads with curiosity — will forever stand apart from the tourists seeking likes.

To explore this nuance, Rochelle Oliver, a food and culture journalist, speaks with Jessica Nabongo, to learn how the first Black woman to visit 195 countries zips across continents with intention and ease.

“I’m not trying to exist across multiple time zones,” she says, explaining why she avoids late-night calls with friends in the U.S. when she’s in Europe, Africa or Asia. “I am where I am.” This approach helps just as much with jet lag as it does with enjoying the present moment and place. She has another tip: “Hydration.”

Oliver caught up with Nabongo just before her move from Detroit to Dakar, Senegal, and as the author is finishing Catch Me In the Kitchen — a cookbook companion to her first release, The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World.

ROCHELLE OLIVER: You’re what I’d call an extreme traveler. Just to give people a sense of your pace, where have you traveled in the last month?

JESSICA NABONGO: I was in São Paulo. To get back to Detroit, I went via Atlanta and Chicago. London, New York, Detroit, Lagos, Detroit, Sao Paulo, Detroit. Now, I’m in Orlando.

There are some who are nervous about leaving the safety of home — especially Black women who are told the world is dangerous. Do you empathize with that fear?

We have to be empathetic even if we don’t understand exactly where someone’s coming from. Practically, I can understand it, but I can’t relate.

Life is about the energy you bring. The reason I’ve been to over 100 countries by myself — and I’m fine — is because I’m not thinking that people want to bring me harm. Some might say that’s naïve. I don’t. I believe in the goodness of humanity.

Can you share a specific moment when you really had to rely on the kindness of strangers?

I was in Sudan and my friend was picking me up from the airport. But [because] the US has had an embargo on Sudan, cell phones don’t work when we land. I could not see [my friend].

I went into the cell phone shop at the airport. Men are behind me. I’m in front, [but] they keep serving the men. I get frustrated and go to the currency exchange. I’m almost in tears. The guy gives me his cell phone and he’s like, ‘Go, go take the phone,’ because I needed to get eyes on my friend.

I’ll never forget that very kind man. It cost him nothing to let me use his cell phone. I would’ve eventually found my friend, but it probably would’ve led to more anxiety.

What would you say to Black women who do feel nervous about traveling?

In the introduction of my book, [The Catch Me If You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World] I include a Malcolm X quote — I’m paraphrasing — that says, American propaganda leads us to believe that no matter how bad we have it in America, it’s worse anywhere else.

I use that quote because I hope it helps people. Everyone doesn’t hate Black women as much as they want you to think they do. It’s simply not true.

What most people find when they finally travel, is: Oh, that was better than I thought it would be. So, I’d say: Just go. We have intuition that helps us survive life.

Do you have a routine to quickly orient yourself when you arrive somewhere new so that you can hit the ground running?

The biggest thing for me — especially traveling abroad — is that I am where I am. I’m not trying to be on the phone with people in the U.S. past my normal bedtime in Europe, Africa or Asia. I’m not trying to exist across multiple time zones. That’s what gives you jet lag and takes you out of being present.

How do you immerse yourself quickly—learn the rhythms, the language, the culture—especially when you might only be in a place for a short time?

From a language perspective, I speak French, Italian and some Spanish. I speak Japanese very well. Those languages help me. I think it’s also trying to show that you’re wanting to communicate and engage with another person.

I remember staying at Soho House in Istanbul. I asked everyone at the front desk where they get their favorite döner kebab. They started arguing about it. I went to the place and it was amazing.

Local people are experts in their countries more than Google is. If I want food, I need a person to get to the food. I travel for culture and culture is people. The only way I can know a place is through the people of that place.

One little tip: If you’re struggling to find someone who speaks English, look for a kid who’s around [the ages of] 12 to 15. Almost everywhere in the world, they’re learning English in school. They might not be fluent, but they’ll be able to help with directions or translate for their parents or grandparents.

Social media has opened up the world for a lot of people, but it’s also created a certain kind of Instagram traveler. How do you see that tension between traveling for the ’gram and going deeper?

I do find that everything now is for the ‘gram and it’s so superficial. I’m an OG influencer. I finished visiting every country in the world pre-pandemic. Since then, I’ve probably been to around 50 countries, but I don’t post all of it. I’m not doing it for anybody.

I want people to think more critically about why they’re traveling. I want both the traveler and the locals to get more out of it.

Do you think being a traveler versus being a tourist is something you’re born with or can people learn how to travel with curiosity?

That’s a really good question. I think you can be taught. You can develop it. It all starts with your why. Why are you traveling? Be honest. Not everyone wants to be a traveler. A lot of people are completely okay being a tourist and that’s fine. I’m not here to police anyone.

What do you love most about traveling?

I love discovering new things. At my core, I’m just a really curious person.

I also have a lot of friends who don’t live where I live. Travel lets me reconnect with them. When I was in Lagos, I saw so many friends. Same in London. I saw friends who I might also run into in L.A., New York, Ghana. I have this very beautiful, eclectic, global group of friends. I travel for human connection.