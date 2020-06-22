Jamaica Reports 14 New Coronavirus Cases Just Days After Reopening

As international borders begin to reopen for U.S. travelers, many are excited to plan their next getaway as early as this summer. Several countries in the Caribbean, for instance, have already opened their doors for travelers to hit the beach for some fun in the sun.

With no vaccination in sight to aid against the coronavirus, and the United States reporting more cases than any country in the world, it’s already proven to present some concerns for flight hopping to your favorite Caribbean destination. Jamaica, which opened on June 15, has reportedly already recorded 14 new coronavirus cases just days after opening its borders to international tourists, bringing the country’s total to 652 confirmed cases.

And if you’re wondering where these mystery cases have come from, you probably already guessed it — all 14 of these new cases were all imported from the United States on arriving flights.

Jamaica has recorded 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, with all 14 being imported cases coming from the recent flights from the United States.



Jamaica now has 184 actives cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/YySFwGnqTk — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) June 20, 2020

Six of the new cases are non-residents – with five of them staying in St. James and the other one in Westmoreland.

The Health Ministry says investigations are currently underway to determine if the other eight are Jamaican residents where they have addresses in St. Ann, Kingston, St. Andrew, Manchester, Clarendon, St. Catherine, and St. Mary.

With other Caribbean countries such as the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Aruba and more on the brink of reopening, only time will tell if they close their borders to U.S. travelers for fear of more cases.