Here Are The Top Destinations These Influencers Will Travel To After The Coronavirus

Have you checked on your traveling friends yet? More than likely, they’re not holding up well during this quarantine.

Many countries around the world (including the United States) have enforced travel restrictions to curb and contain the spread of COVID-19, forcing airlines to suspend flights and cut off entire routes to destinations altogether. This, of course, has forced many of us to cancel trips, weddings and special events that we’ve been planning for weeks and even months.

But above all — it’s better to be safe, than sorry.

And the good news? Travel will soon come again. And until then, many of us are counting down the days until we can finally take those 2020 trips we’ve been plotting since last year. And because we’ll all want to make that first trip as epic as possible, we’ve gotten help from a few travel influencers to help inspire your first trip post-coronavirus.

