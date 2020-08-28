After months of working (and studying) from home, being just about anywhere else sounds better than the daily confines of a home office during a global pandemic. Especially if you can swap the moment out for spectacular views of sandy beaches or picturesque mountain landscapes to enjoy during your Zoom meetings.
And with millions of Americans still shut out of the office by COVID-19 concerns, it’s no surprise that the novelty of working from home is wearing thin for many. In fact, a survey conducted by management consulting firm Korn Ferry in June, found that half of the 1,044 people surveyed were reluctant to return to the office because of health concerns — so companies can anticipate empty office chairs for quite some time.
So why “work from home” when you can work from anywhere? Especially if your remote workspace is in socially distant vacation destination. If you’re plotting out your WFH/WFA situation and need a few recommendations, these hotels are transforming rooms into a remote workplace equipped to handle you and the whole family.
01
Hilton Head Health
Hilton Head Health
introduced a new WorkWell program designed for those who can now work remotely and want to focus on their health & wellness simultaneously. Previously, guests at the resort would have to commit to an extended stay away from work but now guests will have an opportunity to work on their health & fitness and continue to get their job done as well. The WorkWell package leaves specific "work hour" gaps throughout the day between fitness classes, lectures and cooking demos so professionals have designated times they can schedule conference calls, Zoom meetings and time to check emails.
02
Royalton Negril
Royalton Negril
is now inviting guests to swap home offices for ocean views with the ultimate “Upgrade Your Office” workcation. The “Upgrade Your Office” package includes 24-hour lounge, complimentary business center access and resort-wide Wi-Fi. At the end of each workday, Royalton instructors will lead guests in a sunset yoga session to help them decompress and enjoy an evening in a truly tropical oasis.
03
St. Regis Aspen
Work easily and elegantly at elevation from your new ‘home-away-from-home office’ at The St. Regis Aspen Resort
. The mountain manor has curated a new package, dubbed the ‘Alpine Office Annex
,’ for the guest that aspires to combine the formality of the office with the luxury of a vacation. This office at altitude will provide travelers with a workspace environment that simultaneously lends itself to both productivity and pampering from the comfort of their guest room.
04
Naples Grande Beach Resort
Rather than sending emails from the couch, guests can work from expansive balconies overlooking the Gulf of Mexico or soak up the sun while on a Zoom call at a resort pool at the Naples Grande Beach Resort
. The resort is offering a special Florida Resident Rate for All deal, offering 20% off weekday rates, complete with complimentary breakfast and complimentary self-parking.
05
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Families can WFA/SFA at the all-suite, oceanfront Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
. All suites have fully equipped kitchens for healthy family meals, high-speed WiFi and plenty of prime spots to claim for class time, Zoom meetings and quiet work—from bedroom desk to kitchen island to patio. And when it’s time for “recess,” two refreshing pools beckon along with a private sandy beach for adventures on land and sea.
06
Whiteface Lodge
Let the fresh mountain air inspire fresh thinking at Whiteface Lodge
. The all-suite Adirondack luxury resort is ideal for a work-study-play retreat, with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, dining area and patio or balcony in most suites, plus complimentary WiFi. Supplement the kids’ science curriculum with an outing to nearby Ausable Chasm, where trails lead past eons of geologic history, and kick back at the lodge’s catch and release fishing pond.
07
Tarrytown House Estate
Take a workcation just minutes from Manhattan at Tarrytown House Estate
, where spacious accommodations with complimentary WiFi and desks make WFA a breeze. Expansive grounds with outdoor lawn and court games help beat the afternoon doldrums, and beyond lie plentiful outdoor attractions in Westchester County, including the newly opened bike and pedestrian path across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Older children can join adults for a Sleepy Hollow kayak tour through Hudson River Recreation, while kids of all ages can combine learning and fun at Greenburgh Nature Center, tackle the ropes at Boundless Adventures, and pick seasonal fruit at Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm.