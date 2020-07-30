Color Psychology, Anyone? Hotel Destinations Inspired By Your Favorite Color

You’ve likely heard of mood rings, but have you ever considered a mood hotel? During a time when most of us are trying to preserve our peace of mind — because um, we’re living and thriving through a pandemic — second only to safety, anything that’s going to bring bliss to our lives is (or should be) a top priority when planning travel this year. And often, that’s most influenced by where we choose to rest our head at the end of the day.
There’s a psychology to the colors we choose and how they make us feel. It impacts our behavior and emotions, and certain colors have even been associated with increased blood pressure, increased metabolism, and eyestrain.
When booking your next trip, whether you want to base the hotel off of psychology, or even just your Instagram feed theme — check out the below hue-inspired hotels to choose from.
01
White
There’s something about white that just feels so luxurious (or Godly as Dej Loaf would say). Thankfully you’ll be immersed in that feeling when you check into the 1 Hotel South Beach
. The hotel’s calming guest rooms are done up in soothing white and neutral shades, and the hotel itself is complete with four pools and a farm-to-table restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. You’ll feel so relaxed, you’ll never want to leave.
02
Pink
Every millennial pink lovers dream hotel is Quirk Hotel Charlottesville
. Peek inside and stayover at this 80-room joyful arts-focused destination which features a new signature dining concept The Pink Grouse, a laid-back rooftop bar, in-house art gallery, grab-and-go café and more set within a main property building and two adjacent 19th Century historic farm homes which resemble art relics of Charlottesville’s storied past.
03
Yellow
The Dwell Hotel
is a colorful boutique property set in the charming Southern town of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Originally Fort James, this former Civil War fortification was transformed into a hotel in 1909, changing styles and names over the years. Today, this reimagined space bursts with life and shades of bright marigold yellows and cyans.
04
Green
As guests walk through the doors of Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco
in Washington, D.C., they are treated to a green lobby so brilliant, they’ll think they’ve stepped into Oz’s Emerald City. While the hotel has been refreshed several times over the last 15 years, the bold jewel-toned lobby has remained, much to the delight of guests.
05
Blue
The Shore Club
infuses tropical atmospheric charm with a European influence and natural elements, reflecting a modern-Caribbean feel using a neutral color palette of blues matching the endless turquoise waters where they meet the crystal clear sky. A beacon of modern and understated luxury, the effortlessly chic rooms impart comfort and relaxation with island-inspired artwork and relaxing shades of blue throughout the entire resort.
06
Purple
At YOTEL
, the signature color is purple, so expect to see all shades of this enchanting hue across their seven micro hotel properties. Violets and purples permeate guest rooms, mood lighting and accents in common spaces. Even outdoor signage welcomes guests with brightly-colored violet neon, beckoning guests in from the street for an experience that combines luxury essentials, like upscale toiletries, with cleverly designed small spaces.
07
Orange
Think bold, bright color schemes set in the backdrop of beautiful Sonoma County. That’s what you’ll find at the Graton Resort & Casino
, the premier resort and entertainment destination (and only casino) in this underrated wine country. The electricity of its orange rooms matches its high-energy casino floor featuring an endless variety of slots and video poker, along with an abundant array of table games, including Blackjack, Pai Gow Poker, Baccarat, and a dedicated poker room.
08
Red
Travel back in time with the revival at the Mother Earth Motor Lodge
in Kinston, NC. Offering a total of 45 rooms including standard economy and economy plus, as well as suites to accommodate lengthier stays. Mother Earth Motor Lodge, named for its sister company Mother Earth Brewing, was established in 2008 and is located just a few blocks south on Herritage Street. Today, guests can expect a 70's Miami Vibe, complete with retro red touches throughout the entire property.