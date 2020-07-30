Color Psychology, Anyone? Hotel Destinations Inspired By Your Favorite Color

You’ve likely heard of mood rings, but have you ever considered a mood hotel? During a time when most of us are trying to preserve our peace of mind — because um, we’re living and thriving through a pandemic — second only to safety, anything that’s going to bring bliss to our lives is (or should be) a top priority when planning travel this year. And often, that’s most influenced by where we choose to rest our head at the end of the day.

There’s a psychology to the colors we choose and how they make us feel. It impacts our behavior and emotions, and certain colors have even been associated with increased blood pressure, increased metabolism, and eyestrain.

When booking your next trip, whether you want to base the hotel off of psychology, or even just your Instagram feed theme — check out the below hue-inspired hotels to choose from.