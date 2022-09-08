6 Tips for Getting the Best Out of Your Hotel Stay

Hilton

Traveling can be stressful enough, so once you arrive at your destination,

you want to enjoy it to the max. Here are some tips and tricks to help you

get the most out of your next hotel stay!

Choose Where You’ll Stay.

When deciding where to go, think about who’s going and their personal

vacation styles. Design your own unique type of stay. Maybe you want to

experience a wellness getaway where you can practice yoga, indulge at the

spa, or just sit by the pool. Maybe you want to explore your foodie side or

feel like a kid again? Or maybe you want to bring your pet with you on your

next adventure? There is something for everyone in every place!

Save On Your Stay.

Once you know where you’re going, skip discount online sites and book

directly to obtain the most benefits from Hilton. Hotels frequently run

specials, offer discounts for various organization memberships, and offer

bundled packages which include meals or other attractions.

Enhance the Way You Stay.

Loyalty can equal royalty—so treat yourself like the queen that you are by

checking out the Hilton Honors program. You might find some surprising perks that will make you feel like a celeb. For example, Hilton Honors members get exclusive rates and other benefits while earning points towards free nights and more! Plus, the Hilton Honors App makes every step of your stay more convenient, from digital check-in before you arrive, to unlocking your door with a Digital Key, to skipping a stop at the front desk with digital checkout.

Recharge During Your Stay.

Travel is part of our self-care and Hilton gets that. They know that

unplugging is a key element to any relaxing vacation and want to help

travelers make the transition from work-mode to fun-mode a little bit easier

with some packages designed to do just that. Some hotels feature relaxation stays as a way to help free your minds and bodies from stress. Other resorts have complimentary cocktail-making classes and access to bicycles while many locations boast incredible spa packages.

Upgrade Your Stay.

Gold or Diamond Hilton Honors members are eligible for complementary,

space-available upgrades at the time of check-in. And when possible, Hilton will notify Gold and Diamond members of their complimentary upgrade 72 hours prior to arrival.

When you want to get the best out of your next vacation, it matters where you stay. Take the break you deserve and book your next stay with Hilton.