The Joy Of Getting Lost In Lisbon 

This story is featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ESSENCE.

If you’ve ever dreamed of planning a trip to western Europe, your first thoughts may be destinations like Barcelona, Paris, London and Amsterdam. Often overlooked is the equally charming and historic, but more affordable, city of Lisbon, Portugal. Brimming with narrow and winding stone streets, it features a new shopping adventure or fresh culinary treat at every turn. Lisbon also offers panoramic views from its many hilltops, endless street art and distinctive culture that will sweep you off your feet. It’s conveniently located on the coast of the southwestern-most country in Europe; you can get there in about seven hours from New York City, Boston or Philadelphia. Here’s what you need to know to make Lisbon a destination you’ll want to return to repeatedly.

Where to stay

A mid-size city with a strong public transportation system, Lisbon is relatively easy to navigate. It’s also quite walkable. Knowing some of the key neighborhoods will help guide your experience.

Baixa and Chiado are centrally located, close to the waterfront. They offer quick access to popular attractions and sites, such as Rossio Square. Bairro Alto is known as the nightlife area, but it is equally vibrant during the day, filled with restaurants, shopping and street art.

Príncipe Real is a trendy, upscale area that’s popular for shopping and cafés. Alfama is the city’s historic district, full of old architecture. Here you can enjoy traditional culture, like Fado music of the region. Belém is a picturesque area known as the museum district. You can also explore sites like Jerónimos Monastery and Belém Tower there.

What to do

The beauty of the Lisbon experience is in traipsing around and stumbling upon what the city offers in the moment. A sunny day’s walk can lead you to street performers or to a beautiful mosaic of Azulejo tile.

Other things you can look forward to might include customizing your own fragrance at Next Memory Atelier, a perfume shop that sells everything from candles to incense, or exploring Feira da Ladra, an open-air flea market, on Tuesdays and ­Saturdays; there you can find everything from antiques to modern, locally made products. And if you want to learn about Black culture, past and present, in Lisbon, book a walking tour with African Lisbon Tour. You can also take a short day trip out of the city to nearby Sintra, where you can explore the grand National Palace of Pena and the Moorish Castle.

Where to eat

There is no shortage of decadent options in Lisbon, but I’m ashamed to say how many times I returned to La Boulangerie for their mouthwatering almond croissant and cappuccino. With outdoor seating available, it’s the perfect start to your day—and all of their baked goods are made fresh on site daily.

One of my favorite meals was at Taberna Sal Grosso, which serves a modern take on classic petiscos (small plates meant to share). The menu refreshes throughout the year, but memorable dishes for me were their oxtail stew, butter garlic prawns and orange salad. This tiny establishment with huge flavors is always in demand, so be sure to make a reservation.

For an upscale dining and cocktail experience, plus sprawling city-sunset views over the Tejo river, add BAHR to your list. Snack on crab crackers or piri-piri chicken with remoulade sauce; or dive right into the sweetest seafood I’ve ever tasted—their blue lobster with fried rice and marrare sauce.

Meat lovers can’t go wrong at Sala de Corte, where they can sample various cuts of aged beef. The modern steakhouse’s open kitchen adds to the experience. Being ranked one of the best 101 steaks in the world by the Best Restaurants Guide is no easy feat—but when I cut into my perfectly prepared rib-eye steak, I fully agreed with the choice.