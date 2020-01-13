Black Travel Vibes: Look Towards The Future In Dubai

Photo Credit: @iamtyrenee

Despite still being a relatively new city compared to the rest of the world’s hotspots, Dubai is a destination firmly planted in the future. From record-breaking attractions and unique culinary to lofty aspirations that could literally take them out of this world, the Middle Eastern playground is all about what’s new, hot and next.

From the moment you land you can’t help but be in awe of how much Dubai has built in just 48 years and how much is still left to come. With plans to host this year’s World Expo (The first to be hosted by an Arab nation), the city has been full steam ahead building entire new micro cities, hotels, record-breaking restaurants and more. For Dubai, the future is now.

Travelista Ty Renee (@iamtyrenee) got to experience a piece of the area’s magic on a recent baecation getaway. From poolside lounging, exploring the desert and day trips to Abu Dhabi, Ty’s future with her bae was looking pretty bright.

01 Welcome to Dubai Known as the playground of the Middle East, there's more to Dubai than its glitz and flash. The futuristic city is always ahead of the curve when it comes to being on top of what's new, hot and next. Skip the blazing the heat of summer and visit Dubai from October to May for great weather and fun activities. $1 U.S. Dollar equals 3.67250 Emirati Dirham so plan your budgets accordingly. Photo Credit: @iamtyrenee 02 Palm Living If you're looking for a popping hotel in Dubai that's both chic and fun, look no further than FIVE Palm Jumeirah . Located on the iconic and picturesque Palm Island, the resort is home to some of the hottest parties in the city. Photo Credit: @iamtyrenee 03 Culinary Heights The culinary scene in Dubai is as amazing as its most popular attractions. Pass on the normal restaurant dining and opt for a night out that will elevate your foodie experience, literally. Dinner in the Sky will take you almost 165 feet in the air for a unique meal with a side of breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina. Photo Credit: Dinner in the Sky UAE 04 Garden of Love You can't leave Dubai without visiting the Dubai Miracle Garden in full bloom. Full with 150 million flowers arranged in colorful arches, patterns, and characters, the garden is truly a sight to behold. Photo Credit: @iamtyrenee

