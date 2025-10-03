The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: How To Enjoy A French Escape—In The Caribbean

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a little Parisian getaway. There’s just something enchanting about Paris: the cobblestone streets, the boutique shopping, and the cafes serving warm, flaky croissants. For most American travelers, a trip to the “City of Light” means a long flight, but I’ve found a way to experience a little “joie de vivre” much closer to home.

Although nothing can truly replicate the unique energy of Paris, St. Barts, the Guadeloupe Islands, and St. Martin all offer a touch of European flavor with the added bonus of year-round warm weather. During your visit, you can practice your French, savor incredible cuisine, and spend the day lounging on the beach. Ready for a French vacation without jet lag? Here’s how to plan an unforgettable trip to the French Caribbean.

St. Barts

St. Barts (also called St. Barth or St. Barthélemy) has a reputation as one of the most luxurious islands in the Caribbean. I recently took a solo trip here to decompress and find out if the island lives up to the hype. It does. To get here, you can fly into St. Maarten and take a 15-minute ferry over to St. Barts or book a flight through a charter airline like Tradewind Aviation, which has direct flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico. I went the flight route and checked into the Hotel Christopher St. Barth. Tucked away on the island’s quieter side, it was the perfect sanctuary I was seeking. The hotel’s showstopper was its gorgeous infinity pool, and I made sure to take full advantage of the spa with a seriously soothing massage.

To explore the island, I rented a car, since taxis have a set price of 25 euros each way, which can add up quickly. I started in Gustavia, the island’s capital, where you’ll find designer shops like Louis Vuitton and Cartier, as well as popular restaurants like Le Select (a famous dive bar where Jimmy Buffett wrote the song “Cheeseburger in Paradise”). For dinner with a view, the reservation to get is at La Tamarin, which has a gorgeous garden setting, or Bonito St. Barts, where the hillside setting overlooking the harbor is as spectacular as the seafood.

St. Barts is also known for its chic beach clubs, and my favorites were Nikki Beach St. Barts and Gyp Sea Beach Club, both situated on the centrally located St. Jean Beach. Although St. Barts can be expensive, you can make it more affordable by visiting during the summer low season or booking an Airbnb instead of a resort.

The Guadeloupe Islands

Of all the French islands I’ve visited, the Guadeloupe Islands are some of the most untamed, and if you’re into adventure, I would put this at the top of your list. The islands consist of two main islands, Basse-Terre and Grand-Terre (which resemble a butterfly from above), along with a handful of outlying islands. I stayed at Club Med Caravelle, on Grand Terre, which is situated on Caravelle Beach, one of the prettiest in Guadeloupe. The all-inclusive resort is ideal for families and offers a range of all-day activities, including watersports such as kayaking and windsurfing, as well as unique classes like trapeze and archery. However, if you prefer a quieter experience, the hotel has recently introduced the Zen Oasis, an adults-only accommodation and pool area ideal for a solo retreat or a relaxing getaway with a partner.

Beyond the resort’s gates, the closest town is Pointe-à-Pitre, which features a local market and vibrant street art amidst colorful, two-story colonial buildings. I took a taxi for a day of exploring and tracked down one of Guadeloupe’s national dishes, bokit. The delicious sandwich consists of deep-fried bread stuffed with chicken and topped with a hot pepper sauce, and it can be found at almost any roadside food truck in town. For French cuisine in Pointe-à-Pitre, pop into Le Plaisancier, where you can enjoy a glass of white wine with local lobster or tuna tartare.

For adventure, book an excursion to The Guadeloupe National Park, which has trails for every level. If you’re an experienced hiker, take on La Grande Soufriere, an active volcano that you can scale. The hike is a three-to-four-hour trek, and you can look forward to a hot spring pool at the bottom. Travel tip: Be prepared with some French phrases, which go a long way in communicating with locals, many of whom only speak French.

St. Martin

French St. Martin shares an island with the Dutch St. Maarten, but you can explore both sides of the island freely. On my last trip, I stayed at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort on the Dutch side, which was conveniently located for exploring the entire island. The all-inclusive hotel has two properties: the family-friendly Maho Bay Resort and Ocean Point Resort, an adults-only property. If you want to stay on the French side, though, check out Grand Case Beach Club or Orient Beach Hotel, both located on popular beaches.

In St. Martin, I started my mornings with coffee and a chocolate croissant at Chez Fernand. And if you’re like me and you love a good day party, you’ll definitely enjoy St. Martin’s beach clubs, where you can sip a chilled glass of rosé at spots like Bikini Beach or Waï Plage along Orient Bay. At night, make reservations at Bistrot Caraibes, which has an amazing Lobster Thermidor and an impressive list of French wines.

For a dose of history and architecture, head straight to the capital, Marigot, for a photo op on Rue de La République in front of the pastel-colored 18th-century colonial buildings. And if luxury shopping is on your mind, stop at the Le West Indies Mall to browse brands like Longchamp, Dior, and Cartier. End your stay with a steep climb up to the ruins of Fort Louis, built in the 18th century. At the top, you’ll get 360° views of the island and a perfect spot to snap a photo in front of the French flag.