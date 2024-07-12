Will Travel For Food: How These Three Michelin Star Restaurants Are Uniting Foodie Travelers

I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve selected a destination or two based on foodie reviews I’ve seen on Instagram or TikTok. For this reason alone, Mexico City has remained at the top of my travel bucket list for the past year (fingers crossed I’ll finally make it happen soon). Traveling for food is an adventure like no other — it’s not just about satisfying hunger; it’s about seeking out experiences that can elevate an entire trip.

As a food enthusiast, I have found that my culinary adventures can often make or break my overall travel experience. Those delicious empanadas I had a couple of years ago in Panama? Still dreaming about it. The less than seasoned food I had on my first — and perhaps last — trip to Cuba? Not rushing to head back there anytime soon. A memorable meal can create lasting memories and foster a deeper connection to the destination, while a disappointing dining experience can leave a lingering sense of dissatisfaction. This is why it’s essential to research and select dining establishments that are known for their excellence and authenticity.

So it’s safe to say when three of the biggest foodie destinations — Italy, Greece, and Portugal — allowed me to explore my love of food and travel on a grand gourmand tour of three Michelin-starred restaurants within the Four Seasons brand in Europe, it was an easy no brainer. An even moreso, an unparalleled experience. The journey began at Principe Cerami, located in the majestic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, continued at Pelagos in the scenic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel, and concluded at CURA at the elegant Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon. Each stop on this culinary pilgrimage offered a unique blend of local flavors, innovative techniques, and luxurious settings that left me with unforgettable memories.

Principe Cerami, nestled in the historic San Domenico Palace, was a feast for the senses from the moment I stepped in. The restaurant, set against the backdrop of the picturesque Sicilian coast, blends traditional Sicilian recipes with modern culinary artistry. Chef Massimo Mantarro’s passion for local ingredients was evident in every dish, from the freshest seafood to the rich, earthy truffles. A native Sicilian, Chef Mantarro crafts dishes that pay homage to local traditions and ingredients, emphasizing seasonality and sustainability. His summer menu features an array of local produce, meats, and seafood, with standout dishes like Raviolo Aperto (anchovies, wild fennel and pine-nuts), and his signature dish, “Like an Arcimboldo artwork,” which evolves with the seasons to showcase the freshest vegetables and legumes. Each bite told a story of Sicily’s rich culinary heritage, making this not just a meal, but a cultural immersion.

To say it was a sublime culinary experience would be an understatement. Not only Principe Cerami, but each of the property’s restaurants focus on high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients and innovative techniques ensure a memorable dining experience for every guest.

Next, I journeyed to the Pelagos at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens. Perched on the Athenian Riviera, Pelagos offers a contemporary take on Greek cuisine. And the hotel itself? An architectural marvel that left me absolutely mesmerized. Its sleek, modern design harmoniously integrates with the natural beauty of the surrounding area, offering breathtaking views of the Saronic Gulf. The luxurious amenities, including the serene private beach, spa, and gourmet dining options, provide an unparalleled experience.The impeccable service, attention to detail, and serene ambiance create a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, making every moment at the hotel truly unforgettable. I can go on, and on, and on, and on! It’s quite possibly one of the most beautiful hotels I ever stepped in.

Pelagos, in particular, features a minimalist, yet elegant design perfectly complements the stunning sea views, creating a serene dining environment. The menu here is a tribute to the bounties of the Mediterranean, with an emphasis on sustainability and seasonality. Dishes like the octopus with fava beans and capers, showcase the chef’s mastery in elevating simple, local ingredients into gourmet creations. For this particular evening, Chef Luca Piscazzi curated a special version of the Pelagos on Tour, Cyclades Edition. It featured items that were sourced locally earlier that day – including Potatoes from Naxos, Sole and Lobster from Sifnos. “For me, Pelagos on Tour is a reminder to cherish life’s simple pleasures – genuine hospitality, the ease of slow living and nature’s gift in their purest form,” says Chef Luca.

The final destination was CURA at the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon. This restaurant, led by Chef Pedro Pena Bastos, is known for its inventive approach to contemporary Portuguese cuisine. The restaurant offers three tasting menus: the vegetarian “Raízes,” the lighter “Meia Cura,” and the comprehensive “Origens,” which takes diners on a flavorful journey through Portugal’s culinary heritage. The chef’s approach is one of refinement and elegance, with each dish beautifully plated and thoughtfully crafted. I was able to try out signature dishes such as the squid, which had touches of hazelnut and bergamot, as well as the most tender beef I’ve ever tasted in my life. Oh, and the dessert? A 10/10! Dining at CURA felt like attending a private art exhibit, where each course was a masterpiece to be savored and appreciated.

Sadly, the trip eventually came to an end, but this journey through the culinary landscapes of Europe’s Michelin-starred Four Seasons restaurants was a testament to how food can unite and inspire travelers. Each restaurant, with its unique interpretation of local cuisine, offered a window into the soul of its region.

For anyone passionate about food and travel, this is an experience that not only delights the palate but also enriches the spirit, reminding us of the incredible diversity and creativity that exists within the world of gastronomy. It’s important to note, that planning a foodie trip to these Michelin-starred destinations requires a mix of organization and spontaneity. Start by securing reservations well in advance, as these restaurants are highly sought after. Consider the local seasons and festivals, which can enhance your culinary experience with additional regional specialties and events.