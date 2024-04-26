I Experienced A Floating Boutique Hotel For The First Time — Here’s What It Was Like Sailing Uniworld River Cruises

If there’s one thing I love, it’s a good hotel experience. But a great hotel experience? Even better.

So when I got the opportunity to take it up a notch, and experience a floating boutique hotel — better known as Uniworld River Cruise — it was an immediate yes.

Now you’re probably wondering, what the heck is a river cruise? Well, I’m glad you asked.

A river cruise is a unique travel experience that offers passengers the opportunity to explore various destinations along rivers, all from the comfort of a luxurious ship. Unlike ocean cruises, river cruises navigate inland waterways, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in scenic landscapes and cultural highlights. With smaller ships and intimate settings, river cruises provide a more personalized and immersive journey for passengers.

Now there are river cruises, and then there’s Uniworld. A lesser-known gem in the realm of cruises, this cruising company offers unparalleled luxury experiences on the water, standing out from the crowd of major industry players.

Each Uniworld ship is meticulously designed to resemble a floating boutique hotel, offering travelers a luxurious retreat on the water. From lavishly appointed cabins to exquisite dining venues and stylish lounges, every aspect of the Uniworld experience exudes sophistication and refinement. Seriously, my room was almost bigger than my last New York City apartment, and let’s not even talk about the bathroom.

When we set sail from Brussels (with Amsterdam as our final destination) on the brand-new ship, the S.S. Victoria, I was truly blown away by every attention to detail. Firstly, Uniworld guests are treated to personalized service from their dedicated staff, ensuring that every need is met with care and attention to detail, and I was no different. Take for example: I had a private butler(s), who not only attended to my every need, but they even knew my name and face as soon as I stepped on the ship. Because of a river cruise’s intimacy (less than 150 guests), I got a personalized greeting from every staff member I encountered.

Did I mention they also left fresh baked cookies in my room every day (which, by day 3, I had to ask them not to because… summer is coming)?

What sets Uniworld apart from other river cruises is its commitment to delivering authentic and enriching travel experiences, because all of the tours each day are included in your cruising price. In Brussels, I was able to get some shopping in (thanks to Europe being tax free), eat my heart’s content of Belgian waffles and beer, while Antwerp allowed me to discover the magic of chocolate on a walking discovery tour of the diamond capital of the world. We followed in Van Gogh’s footsteps on a rainy (or better yet, pouring) day Nuenen, seeing all the sites that inspired much of his art. Kinderdijk was all about its 19 well-preserved windmills that have stood the test of time.

While Europe is just one of the destinations you can explore, you may also want to plan an exotic escape to Asia or Egypt, where Uniworld cruises take travelers on a journey through time and culture. They offer expertly curated shore excursions perfect for girlfriends, couples or solo travelers who love immersive exploration, whether it’s a guided tour of a UNESCO World Heritage site, a culinary adventure through local markets, or a private concert in a historic castle.

In addition to its unparalleled luxury and immersive itineraries, I was also able to learn about Uniworld’s sustainability and responsible travel practices. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact and supporting the communities it visits. From implementing eco-friendly technologies onboard its ships to partnering with local artisans and suppliers, Uniworld strives to ensure that every cruise leaves a positive legacy.

Now, the biggest question you’re probably wondering — would I do it again? Absolutely. With Uniworld, I embarked on a journey of discovery, indulgence, and ultimately, what is the pinnacle of luxury in the cruise industry. If that’s not meant for a part two, I don’t know what is!