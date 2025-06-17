The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: How To Slay Your First ESSENCE Festival

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola is just around the corner. If you have not purchased your tickets yet, you may miss out on the biggest event of the year in the heart of New Orleans. The festival will take place from July 4 through July 6 and will feature celebrity panels, vendors, beauty activations, networking opportunities, musical performances, and more.

Not only is this event a way to honor Black culture and local talent in the southern city, but this year, it also marks ESSENCE’s 55th Anniversary. So, a celebration will be had. If you have never attended the festival before, don’t fret; we are here to help.

As we gear up for the festivities, we want everyone who attends to know what to expect, from Super Lounges to delicious meal options and ending each night with sounds from icons like headliners Maxwell, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu as well as Boyz II Men, Glorilla, and more. With numerous activities available on the ground and across a vibrant city like New Orleans, there are plenty of things to do. However, it could get a little overwhelming if you’re not prepared. There are no rules to having fun, but there are some tips to follow so you can have a memorable experience. With that, we have prepared a simple guide for you. For our first-timers, here are a few things to keep in mind as you head into the epic three-day weekend.

Book Your Hotel ASAP

As festival dates approach, the number of options for an affordable and available hotel room decreases. It is helpful to start booking in the early springtime. You can conduct your own research or you can stay up to date with the latest information on the ESSENCE hotel website. Since ESSENCE completely understands how frustrating it can be to find a place to stay, hotel blocks for eventgoers are made available in advance. You can utilize festival-partnering hotels and take advantage of the list of available hotel rooms already laid out for you.

Make Comfort Your Style Priority

We want you to look good wherever we go. The festival is filled with celebrities, entrepreneurs, creatives, and fine men; it also brings together like-minded individuals for potential networking purposes and life-long relationships. Looking your best is important. But feeling your best is essential. With all that there is to offer, expect to do a lot of walking. So be cute and comfortable. Wearing comfortable shoes will be beneficial, allowing you to fully enjoy the various activities throughout the day without worrying about foot pain as you balance walking on carpet and concrete. If you plan to go to the evening concert as well, comfortable shoes are your go-to from sun up to sun down. Whether they are sneakers, sandals, or even kitten heels, make sure to bring the right shoes that will have your feet thanking you afterward. In addition to comfortable shoes, I recommend packing two outfits per day. Having different looks from day to night will give you the confidence you need to look your best at all times, and will help you cope with the N’awlins heat.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: A view of the venue during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Plan Your Activities

There is a plethora of curated experiences taking place each day during the Essence Festival of Culture. During the day, you can spend your time at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where you can participate in activities that celebrate music, art, books, black entrepreneurs, wellness, beauty, food and wine, film, and much more. In the evening, you can make your way to the concert series, with the biggest lineup of artists your eyes have ever seen in one place. If you don’t think that this four-day event is packed with plenty of things to get involved in, think again. So, it helps to plan each day with the activities you really want to accomplish in mind. Because the options are curated to cater to multiple interests and desires, and are numerous, ESSENCE has developed the E360 app. This tool is your handy dandy virtual assistant that will help you navigate the entire weekend and share your experiences with others. The E360 app provides real-time updates and exclusive deals throughout the festival, giving you a clear view of what’s happening. Using the app to schedule everything you need and making adjustments when necessary will be the answer to your planning prayers.

Stay Cool, Calm, and Hydrated

Health is wealth. So, while you are having a good time at ESSENCE Festival, it is important to take care of yourself. Since it’s July in New Orleans, it’s going to be hot. Keeping a water bottle and a portable fan with you is crucial for enjoying the festivities safely and responsibly. You want to avoid feeling faint due to overheating while on the go. If you can make sure your water intake is a priority during the weekend, including by packing some electrolyte powder packs, you will be good to go.

Pack the Right Essentials

As you think about what to pack in your suitcase, there are a few must-have items. I recommend sunscreen, a portable charger, and a clear, stadium-approved bag or purse. To start, sunscreen is an essential, protecting your skin from the NOLA sun and preventing any potential sunburn or other health risks.

Now, as you are walking around throughout the day, you are going to be using your phone for pictures, videos, planning, transportation, and more. We may remember to charge our phone before we leave the hotel room, but we shouldn’t underestimate what long hours of being “outside” do to a phone battery. So, to minimize the likelihood of worrying about how to stay connected, a portable phone charger is a lifesaver.

For the nightlife, to be concert-ready is to be Caesars Superdome ready. When attending evening performances, there is a policy that requires attendees to only carry a clear, stadium-approved bag with them to enter. You can bring transparent bags as well, but they can not be bigger than 4.5 x 6.5. So, if you plan on bringing a cute bag to the concert, just make sure it’s clear and stadium-approved. If not, pockets are your friend.

Explore NOLA Beyond the Festival

One of the remarkable aspects of the festival is that it makes a significant contribution to the local economy. Knowing that, New Orleans has a great deal to offer visitors outside of the planned EFOC activities, allowing visitors to experience and learn more about what makes the city extra special in their free time. The historic French Quarter, Mississippi River cruises, and the Cajun and Creole dishes from local restaurants are just a few of the things eventgoers should make time for. A bonus is that the festival falls during the 4th of July weekend, so you won’t want to miss out on checking out some fireworks and musical bands moving throughout the city’s markets. It’s an all-around immersive experience of Black culture, heritage, Southern tradition, and joy.

