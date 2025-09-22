The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: 5 Fall Destinations Every Black Woman Should Have On Her Radar

Getty Images

September 22nd marks the beginning of the fall season — one of my favorite times of year and a wonderfully ideal period for travel. While many people enjoy the lovely ciders and breathtaking fall foliage during this season, which I also adore, I especially like visiting places that were popular during the summer because they are now entering their shoulder season. It’s the perfect time, after peak travel and before the off-season, to explore a trendy destination. This means you can enjoy lower prices on flights, rental cars, hotels, and activities. Plus, you’ll encounter fewer crowds—even at popular spots—so you can really savor everything. The weather tends to be a bit nicer, too.

Whether you’re dreaming of a scenic train ride filled with classic fall vibes or craving a tropical escape, here are a few locales that should definitely be on your radar

Switzerland Is The Season’s “It Girl”

According to Pinterest’s 2025 Fall Trend Report, Switzerland is really shining right now. It was named the top dream destination for fall travel, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s such a charming country, especially in the fall, with everything from stunning train rides through the Swiss Alps to wildlife encounters. There’s strolling through car-free cities like Zermatt, known for iconic Matterhorn peak and charming streets lined with traditional Swiss chalets. You can try hiking through UNESCO heritage sites, and, of course, sip on great wine. You can even take a scenic train ride on the Glacier Express, which offers breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.

Take a Luxury Forward Tropical Escape

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, Costa Rica’s Waldorf Astoria in Punta Cacique is the ultimate destination. Nestled by Playa Hermosa with the Montosa and Pelonas Islands in view, it offers a serene retreat. Indulge in a sound bath in a private gazebo, coffee or tequila tastings, and beach picnics. For the adventurous, there’s white water rafting on the Tenorio River or birdwatching in the cloud forests. This is a place where luxury meets exclusivity, and every moment is designed to make you feel pampered and indulged.

Under the Tuscan Sun

There’s no bad time to visit Tuscany. I recommend checking out some popular spots, but I’m also a fan of discovering hidden gems. Lucca, a medieval town about an hour from Florence and the hometown of famous composer Puccini, has all the Tuscan charm without the huge crowds. It’s a walkable city with a lively city center surrounded by shops, art galleries, cathedrals, and plenty of great restaurants and cafes. Climbing towers like the beloved Torre Guinigi is such a delightful experience, offering breathtaking views of the city that will leave you in awe. Of course, you’ll have to treat yourself to the local delight: Buccellato di Lucca. This delicious, sweet bread, filled with raisins and shaped into a charming ring, makes for an excellent breakfast or snack. You’ll find it in many bakeries across the city—it’s a local favorite.

See More Than Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s beauty isn’t confined to cherry blossom season; it’s equally captivating when the temples and pavilions are framed by vibrant orange and red leaves in autumn, creating a truly awe-inspiring fall foliage scene. The contrast of the colorful leaves against the traditional architecture is a sight to behold. This breathtaking spectacle, particularly in Kyoto, is a testament to the natural beauty of Japan. If the fall season ignites your creative spark, you might enjoy learning about the art of silk dyeing at Yusai-tei, a modern art gallery. Fall is also a time of year when many cultures and regions host festivals. Every year on October 22, the Kurama Fire Festival—the celebration honoring Yuki Shrine—comes to life. Imagine thousands of spectators gathered together, watching in awe as hundreds of torches sway and flicker along the streets, filling the air with lively chants and a festive spirit. It’s a truly captivating event that brings the community together in warmth and excitement.

It’s Time to Get Spooky

With fall comes spooky season, and for that, we have to add the iconic Salem, Massachusetts, to the list. Known for their connection to the notorious witch trials, they’re a lively destination featuring a haunted magic show, street performers, psychic readings, history tours, and numerous ghost sightings from this month until October! You can even try your hand at making your own brew with guidance from a witch apprentice. Residents also go all out with themed yard decor, adding to the spooky fall vibe. For anyone particularly keen on the macabre, this is a must-visit city for you at this time of year. The unique experience of Salem will leave you intrigued and excited, ready to embark on a spooky adventure like no other, just in time for Halloween.

Wherever you go this season, happy Fall travels!