ESSENCE Black City Guide: The Soul of Charleston

Get ready for a 3-day adventure in Charleston, South Carolina. Explore the city’s Black history, from the soulful flavors of Lowcountry cuisine to the coils of artistry woven into each handcrafted sweetgrass basket.

Day 1

Discover untold stories of the African American journey and get your fill of soul food. Start with a Gullah Tour to explore the customs of descendants of African immigrants. Then visit the International African American Museum and end your day by sampling the cuisine at Nigel’s Good Food, from shrimp and grits to gumbo to Nigel’s Award-Winning Oyster Stew.

Day 2

Support local artisans and enjoy a glass of wine. See sweetgrass baskets at Gibbes Museum of Art, make an appointment at Steve Hazard Studio & Art Gallery and shop one of the oldest public markets in the U.S., the Charleston City Market. Finish at Graft, a wine shop and bar by acclaimed Sommeliers, Femi Oyediran and Miles White.

Day 3

See the sights and sip craft cocktails in the Lowcountry. Tour two very different plantations, the urban Aiken-Rhett House and the McLeod Plantation. Break for lunch at Rodney Scott’s BBQ, his Hemingway-based whole hog barbecue is loved by the locals. Then at night, sip craft cocktails and enjoy beats by a live DJ at Republic Garden & Lounge.

For more ways to explore the soul of Charleston, visit ExploreCharleston.com and CHSVoices.com.