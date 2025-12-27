The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Limited On Time? Try A ‘Ditch Day’ Trip

Courtesy of Meako Payne

It started with a canceled flight.

I was supposed to be on my way to New Orleans to attend what travel advisor Meako Payne of Stay Gone Travel calls a “Ditch Day.” A same-day or 24-hour getaway meant to help women press pause and reset without burning through paid time off or overspending on travel. Instead, I found myself unpacking my suitcase at home, scrolling through photos of the women who did make it to the Big Easy.

Their posts were of pure joy: sipping cocktails at Headquarters, enjoying grilled oysters from Katie’s, listening to live music on Bourbon Street, and even taking in history at Whitney Plantation. Even from my living room, I could feel the lively energy of community.

When Payne first created Ditch Day, she wasn’t trying to chase a trend. Instead, she was just reaching out to others who wanted to join her on her escapades.

“I posted on Facebook and was like, ‘Hey, who wants to go hang out with me for a day in New York? And it blew up overnight. I ended up with 75 people booking,” she says.

Based in Chicago, Payne focuses on destinations that are only a few hours away with affordable flights, typically under $200. Having started Ditch Day trips in April, Payne has already hosted travels to Louisville, Nashville, Austin, New York City, Orlando, and most recently, New Orleans. The concept is simple: book a flight in the morning, spend the day exploring a nearby city, and come home that night with a camera roll full of memories.

The notion of “micro-cations” — quick escapes of a few days or less — has gained traction. Travelers are opting for shorter getaways this year with 34% saying their first vacation will last just two nights or less, a four-point increase from 2024, according to Allianz Partners USA’s annual Vacation Confidence Index.

“A lot of them are just tired of waiting on other people to plan a trip with,” Payne says. “They would come to me, and they were like, ‘This was the therapy I needed. This was the escape I needed from real life.’ So I just kept going,” she says.

Payne emphasizes that Ditch Day isn’t just about travel; it’s about cultural experiences and supporting Black-owned businesses.

“We go in and we just take over a whole Black-owned restaurant and, you know, feed back into that business. Bringing that revenue to them versus going to a regular commercial place that we can go to in our own personal state,” she says.

Michelle Bailey, 52, from Chicago, joined one of Payne’s first Ditch Days, a same-day trip to New York City.

“My husband had just had surgery. My mom had a panic attack. I was just constantly doting on everybody else. I just needed a breather, and I just happened to see it, like, it was meant to be, and I bought my ticket and booked my hotel and was ready to go,” Bailey says.

They caught a 6 a.m. flight, grabbed breakfast, wandered through Times Square, saw a show, and were back home by 11 p.m.

“I say I’m living my second childhood right now. It was just great to be carefree and safe. You’re with a group of people who were going to have your back and look out for you,” Bailey says.

That sentiment echoed through the stories of other participants. Some talked about the freedom of packing light as a notorious overpacker and leaving responsibilities behind, even if just for a day. Others noted how the condensed time frame made every moment feel intentional.

Toshina Thames, 46, a childcare center owner living in Phoenix, says Ditch Day allowed her to explore things she didn’t know even existed.

“My favorite part is always trying new restaurants that I may not have heard of or be familiar with, as well as activities that I may not have thought of on my own,” says Thames. “In New Orleans, we did a tour of the Whitney Plantation. This was my fourth time in New Orleans. I’ve never even looked up a plantation to visit.”

She’s joined several trips, and says each one feels like coming home to sisterhood.

“I was going through a divorce, and I met someone who had gone through it. To be able to be close enough with people to share your story and then give you wisdom-based advice is something that I couldn’t have asked for or even thought I was gonna get from the Ditch Days,” Thames says.

Travel became a form of self-care and something to look forward to in the middle of the week. The trip might be short, but it is a jam-packed itinerary curated by Payne to make the most of the day.

“When we hit the ground, there is something booked until we head to the airport,” Payne says.

It’s not about the destination, it’s about the reminder that joy doesn’t have to wait. Sometimes, all it takes is a day.

When my flight got canceled, I thought I’d missed my chance to experience that feeling. But watching those women online, I felt it right alongside them.