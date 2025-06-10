How Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Reconnected Me With My Inner Child

Courtesy of Kiara Byrd

Disney was a huge part of my childhood. My siblings and I memorized every song, reenacted our favorite scenes, and lived in that magic. In college, I even joined the Disney College Program, an internship program where I worked as a cast member at Disney World and helped create those magical moments for others.

As an adult, that “magic” has felt harder to find. Life—bills, work, family, health needs—can dim your creative spark. Disney became something nostalgic, tied to my youth. So when I got the chance to attend Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary in Anaheim, I didn’t realize how much I needed that return to joy.

For three days, I explored Downtown Disney, Disneyland Park, and California Adventure. Parades, rides, live shows—each moment was a reminder that joy, play, and imagination aren’t just for kids. Here’s how Disneyland helped me reconnect with the part of myself I thought was long gone.

(Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

World of Color Show

I got a behind-the-scenes look at the World of Color show—a vibrant water-and-light performance set to classic Disney music. With reimagined songs like “I2I” from A Goofy Movie and new ones like “Rainbow Connection” by Boyz II Men, it was an emotional, immersive experience. Scenes from The Lion King, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, and more played across the water, narrated by Joy from Inside Out.

If you think I didn’t cry, you’re mistaken—but they were happy tears. It felt like a warm hug to my inner child. We all deserve that once in a while.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live

As a kid, I loved the All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Getting to see Mickey Mouse Clubhouse live brought that nostalgia full circle. We sat cross-legged on the floor like kindergarten storytime (yes, my knees felt it), and joined Mickey and Minnie in prepping for a big party—complete with music, dancing, and DJ-led fun.

The best part? Bubbles. No matter how old you are, the simple fact that bubbles can brighten up anyone’s day needs to be studied more. They filled the room, and I couldn’t stop smiling. The whole experience reminded me how important it is to let loose and just enjoy the moment, no matter your age.

(Photo by Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney is known for making girls, young and old, want to be a princess in real life. When I was young, we knew about Snow White, Cinderella, and Princess Jasmine, to name a few. So, over the years, as princesses became more diverse, it showed more and more girls that everyone can be one, no matter their background. At Disneyland Park in 2024, they introduced a new ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to celebrate the one princess who looked like me: Tiana. So, I was determined to check it out. Before the ride, you walk through what feels like Tiana’s childhood home—warm, familiar, and deeply personal. It reminded me: “Princess Tiana is just like me.”

The log ride through the mystical marshes of New Orleans, with familiar characters and music from The Princess and the Frog, was both thrilling and touching. Representation matters—especially when it helps Black girls, even grown ones, feel seen.

Bonus: Supporting Black Businesses

Food is part of the fun, too. From fish sliders to a mouth-watering bowl of Cajun shrimp and grits, and delicious desserts like beignets and sweet churros, Disneyland didn’t disappoint. The highlight? Visiting the Black-woman-owned coffee shop Sip and Sonder at Parkside Market. Sampling their pastries and Icees while chatting with founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas reminded me I can support Black excellence—even at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary reminded me how important it is to pause and revisit what brings us joy. Sometimes healing your inner child just takes a little Disney magic—and a few bubbles.