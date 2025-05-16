Pool Parties And Pajama Jams: Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Offer More Than Just A Place To Sleep

When people think of a Walt Disney World trip, their first thoughts are of seeing Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Magic Kingdom. Being enamored with the stunning animals at the Animal Kingdom. Riding the futuristic Space Mountain, screaming (until breathless) down the Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios, and flying during Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT. What you don’t hear enough of, though, is the good time that can actually be had at the globally beloved resort’s hotels.

As it stands, people come to Disney World for the theme parks. To explore the rides with family. To eat the food (turkey legs or bust!), and see the fireworks show. They push strollers filled with overstimulated children for hours in Orlando heat, and then make their way back to a Disney Resort hotel, usually by bus, to bathe, sleep and prepare for the next day’s fun.

But a recent trek to the Most Magical Place on Earth, checking out the renovated Caribbean Beach Resort option for a few days, allowed me and my littles to find out that there’s plenty of action at the hotels, too. You don’t always have to leave the property to meet the classic Disney characters, to do some fun arts and crafts, enjoy a movie night, or party, party, party.

As mentioned, my sons and I, along with a girlfriend, stayed at the recently renovated Caribbean Beach hotel, where the buildings were splashed in pink and different blocks of the resort were named after popular islands, from Aruba and Trinidad, to Jamaica and Barbados. The food at that resort was delicious, by the way, with Centertown Market offering everything from healthy and delish rice bowls to tacos and plenty of kid-approved options, as well as a to-go spot for snack fill-up. And Sebastian’s Bistro was a hit with its Caribbean fare.

The activities were a winner. There was a Movie Under the Stars event that took place near the playground every night but Saturday. We also partook in the chance to do some tie-dye, as we had a ball splashing T-shirts and pillowcases in a rainbow of colors. And on a night that looked like it was going to include a downpour (Florida rain can be very stop and go), we enjoyed a Glow Party with a DJ who played games with the kids, which all involved music, taught them classic dance moves, and allowed them to enjoy glowing hula hoops, beach balls, limbo structures and more.

Other things that I found out were offered on most days, some nightly, including nighttime trivia at the local Spyglass Grill, an Island Dance Party, a Caribbean Campfire where you make s’mores, opportunities to paint seashells, and moments for wellness for parents and kids. There was also a pajama party with a bevy of delicious foods, plenty of fun games (a massive Connect 4, for example), as well as another energetic DJ, photo opportunities with Disney characters, and a silent disco moment we adored that included a line dance to the Casper Slide.

Wherever we stopped in the Disney Resorts Collection, activities were happening at each one. The cool thing is, the experiences are tailored to the theme of the hotel. So while our offerings were all very island-inspired, over at Coronado Springs, where Spanish, Mexican and Southwest American cultures are honored, for example, you could do Spanish Mosaic arts and crafts. Some resorts also have arcades, like the popular Pop Century and Art of Animation. Others, like Polynesian Resort, offer unique activities, like an electric water pageant, and fishing, which is offered at The Wilderness Lodge.

Over at the Contemporary Resort’s Chef Mickey’s Restaurant, you could fill up at a buffet loaded with some truly fantastic food (listen, the pad Thai, mac and cheese and their special lemonade certainly pleased my palate) and have the chance to take pictures with Disney characters. Back at Caribbean Beach, there were also poolside activities, like games, trivia, and relays. And the Movie Under the Stars moment was a whole vibe. We enjoyed a Movie Under the Stars, watching Lilo & Stitch at Contemporary with popcorn and adorable Stitch plush dolls my sons now sleep with. We also spotted Toy Story playing back at our place of lodging.

But of course, because you come to Disney World to spend hours at the legendary parks, the summer travel season is a perfect time to do so. In addition to the fun at the hotels, Disney is also celebrating a Cool Kid Summer from May 27-September 1 at the parks, too. That includes more of those dance parties with talented DJs, appearances by Disney characters, plenty of hands-on crafting, and more.

Dance, play, and party with Goofy at CommuniCore Hall on the Epcot property. Enjoy some arts and crafts fun inspired by butterflies, bees, and more over at Rafiki’s Planet at the Animal Kingdom. Play games and enjoy performances from magicians and jump rope aficionados at Animation Courtyard at Hollywood Studios, and the Big Top Bash over at Storybook Circus at the Magic Kindom is a full fledged dance party with stilt walkers and jugglers. Character visits with set visitation times can also be found at lodging like Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the Wilderness Lodge, if you want to better schedule your days.

And if you want to take a break from walking and try swimming, guests of the Disney Resort Collection Hotels also get free admission to one of their two massive waterparks: Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. We loved the former, where we played games in the wave pool for hours (until our sunscreen started to wear off), sipped frozen lemonades and munched on donuts from Joffrey’s Coffe & Tea Company under an umbrella when it was time to relax. Guests receive other perks, including 50 percent off on kids’ tickets, a discounted rate on a three-day, three-park ticket at $89 per day, and savings up to 30 percent on select Disney hotel rooms for stays through August 1 and October 11.

These offerings make the Resorts Collection more than just a place to catch some Zzzs and recharge for another park crawl. Instead, they transform your stay into a seamless extension of the Disney experience – one where the magic continues long after the rides have slowed and the fireworks have faded. Whether it’s laughing under the stars at a movie night, dancing to DJ beats at a glow party, or sharing a campfire s’mores moment, the hotels are alive with energy, excitement, and unexpected memories. It’s not just about resting up for the parks – it’s about letting every part of your stay sparkle with that unmistakable Disney magic. So when you come to Disney World, from start to finish, you’ll feel the magic – and maybe even be surprised at just how much there is to discover beyond the parks.