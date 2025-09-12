How A Disney Girls’ Getaway To Hawaii Helped Me Heal Mid-Divorce

Courtesy of Brenda Alexander

For the past three years, my now-estranged husband had been my plus-one on nearly all my work travel. Once our daughter Kenya was born, she joined the adventure too. Sometimes we traveled as a family, and other times, it was just the two of us. So while her presence by my side is nothing new, adjusting to traveling without him has been different, to say the least, including for familiar media colleagues who ask about him.

Naturally, people have questions about the status of our marriage. Saying that I’m no longer in the relationship hasn’t been difficult—given the circumstances that led us here. What’s been harder to process is reimagining these trips without him in them. One of the things I once looked forward to most about marriage was traveling the world together with our two girls, including my stepdaughter. That’s no longer my reality.

To me, Disney represents family moments. He and I have dozens of photos kissing in front of the castle at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, and plenty more from our many trips with our blended family that I love dearly. It’s not the first Disney trip I’ve been on since I ended the relationship, but being invited to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is the first one I’ve accepted that made me nervous – and the first one since I officially filed for divorce.

When I think of Hawaii, romance immediately comes to mind. I wondered if I would feel any sadness seeing other couples and family units together on this trip. But that didn’t stop me from going, my daughter and sister my travel companions. Despite early concerns, thankfully, there were only positive feelings, and it’s largely due to my baby girl basking in every magical moment.

Disney Hawaii isn’t your typical Disney experience. The tropical setting is part of it, but the magic also lies in the luxurious Disney Vacation Club accommodations, allowing us to stay in one of the spacious suites. As Kama Hopkins, cultural advisor at Aulani, explained to us, Aulani is a Hawaiian resort built by Disney. Yes, there are beloved characters and fairy-tale moments, but it’s also a tranquil getaway for anyone in need of healing or joy.

The resort feels like paradise from the moment you arrive. It’s lush and serene, like walking into a scene from Moana. Any lingering sadness faded fast, especially seeing my daughter light up with every new experience. And after her stellar behavior on the 11-hour flight from Baltimore, I was determined to give her the vacation of a lifetime, even if she’s only 2.

We were first treated to a tour of the resort, which detailed its history, décor details, and showcased the shopping, leisure activities, and culinary options. Disney Aulani has a total of 10 restaurants, with options ranging from traditional Hawaiian cuisine to quick-service spots serving bites like pizza and burgers for the kids, cocktails for the grownups, and themed restaurants where character dining with beloved Disney characters is available to all for photo fun.

My daughter was thrilled by the character dining experience, laughing and dining with Chip ‘n’ Dale and Minnie Mouse at Makahiki – The Bounty of the Islands. She learned traditional Hawaiian dances one evening at KA WA‘A during a Lū‘au, where she was adorned with the island’s finest flowers around her wrist. And at ‘AMA‘AMA, we enjoyed classic Hawaiian dishes with a nighttime ocean view. Each restaurant is equipped with a kids’ menu, but there weren’t any chicken tenders and fries available. In elevated fashion, my daughter was treated to meals fit for a princess, including fresh fruit medleys, steak, and lobster, and she even had a few mocktails.

Of course, what’s a vacation without a bit of chaos? While running around the suite in excitement, my daughter bumped her head on the dining table. I requested EMS just to be safe, as such a scare had never happened to us before. The emergency team responded immediately, calming both of us down, and the resort’s security stayed with us the entire time. They checked in daily to ensure she was okay. Once cleared, we headed straight to the pool with a small ice pack just in case.

The pools are pretty large, so everyone has a chance to take a dip. There are two adult pools, one with an infinity pool option that overlooks the beach. Every morning, my daughter woke up saying, “I want to go to the pool, mommy.” And every morning, we went.

Unlike Disneyland or Disney World, there is no theme park, but the resort boasts a mini water park with slides and a lazy river for all ages to enjoy. Beach activities available include paddleboarding, snorkeling, and even some fitness experiences. We left the resort for a few hours to experience a catamaran snorkeling excursion, which was an experience I won’t soon forget. My daughter has been well-traveled in her life thus far, but it was her first time on a boat, and she couldn’t stop talking about it or smiling for pictures taken by the boat photographer.

For some mommy time, I indulged in Laniwai, a day spa, while my sister was on babysitting duty. I arrived an hour before my scheduled hot stone massage to enjoy all the amenities, which include a steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, and even a cold plunge option I was brave enough to test out. I left the spa feeling rejuvenated, but quickly wanted to get back to my baby to see what she was up to.

By the end of the trip, I couldn’t believe how peaceful and at ease I felt despite a season of uneasiness. The Disney Hawaii experience was hands down one of my top three vacations. It was even more special because I was able to have my daughter with me. Despite life’s changes, the two of us are a family.

I am grateful to have my mini plus-one by my side on these one-of-a-kind excursions. She’s not in daycare yet, so the world is truly her oyster. Seeing her learn through travel and experience it all with bright eyes while reaching milestones allows me to live life through a different lens: hers. She’s showing me that Disney is still our thing. And we were even more blessed to have my sister on the journey with us, transforming what family and tradition look like.

I’m thankful to Disney Hawaii for the unforgettable memories and perfect timing. But I’m most grateful to my daughter for giving me new life, and a new lens through which to live it.