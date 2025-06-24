The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Alaska, But Make It Disney

With sunlight stretching into the wee hours, a temperate rainforest, more than 27,000 glaciers, the Northern Lights, and miles of dramatic coastline, it’s no surprise Alaska (the largest state in the U.S., by the way) is a bucket-list destination for so many travelers. It’s a place made for adventure—and when you’re surrounded by all that beauty, you know the trip will be something special.

But if there’s one thing that can take an already magical destination to the next level, it’s “faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust.” In case you didn’t know, Disney’s family-focused cruises bring their signature sparkle to destinations around the world, not just the Caribbean—and their Alaskan voyages are no exception. Here’s what it was like sailing from Vancouver on a seven-day trip aboard the Disney Wonder, with a little extra enchantment at every turn.

The Disney Wonder

Debuting in 1999, the Wonder is one of the smaller ships in Disney’s fleet, which makes it feel a little more intimate and a lot more charming. In 2019, it got a fresh upgrade with nods to New Orleans and The Princess and the Frog—a perfect tribute to our girl Tiana.

The ship has 11 decks, three pools (including an adults-only pool), a spa, a sports deck, and 875 staterooms ranging from cozy to spacious two-bedroom suites. It holds around 2,700 passengers and still somehow never feels overcrowded. You’ll also find bars, a movie theater, a fitness center, and plenty of shops onboard—because even on the open sea, a little retail therapy never hurt anybody.

Non-Stop Entertainment

From the moment you step onboard, it’s go time. Each family is announced as they enter, and Mickey—or another character—greets you while dancing on the grand staircase. It’s a warm, over-the-top welcome that sets the tone for everything else.

The Sail Away Party kicks things off, and from there, it’s one celebration after another until the Sea Ya Real Soon farewell on the last night. There’s something happening every day: family game nights, karaoke, trivia, dance parties, and even a Princess meet-and-greet. One of our favorite moments? Catching a phenomenal Broadway-style performance at the Buena Vista Theater.

And of course, there are character sightings. Just like the parks, there are professional photographers available to capture you with Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the crew—but this time, the characters are all decked out in their winter gear. That alone makes it worth lining up for a few photos.

Truthfully, it’s hard to see and do it all in one sailing, but that’s never a bad thing!

Ok, But What About the Food?

There are plenty of casual spots for grab-and-go bites, including Daisy’s De-Lites, Pete’s Boiler Bites, and Pinocchio’s Pizzeria. Think noodle bowls, salads, wraps, shawarma, burgers, and brats. Oh, and Eye Scream Treats—with all-you-can-eat soft serve. That mango swirl? Chef’s kiss.

But the real standout is Disney’s rotational dining concept. Each night, you’ll eat at a different restaurant—Tiana’s Place, Triton’s, or Animator’s Palate—and your servers rotate with you. By night two, they know your name, your table number, and your favorite drink is already waiting for you. It’s the kind of thoughtful detail that sticks with you.

Dinner comes with a show, too. At Tiana’s Place, there’s a full-blown New Orleans second line led by the princess herself. And at Animator’s Palate, you get to put your drawing skills to the test and watch it come to life in an animated short.

Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style at Cabanas, where the options are endless. No matter your taste, there’s something that’ll hit the spot. Two things you have to try? The churro Mickey waffles at breakfast and lobster night. And unlike most cruises, there’s no upcharge for seafood.

Go Kid-Free (for a Little While)

Yes, it’s a family cruise—but that doesn’t mean you’re together 24/7. Disney made sure grown-ups have their own space, too. Think adults-only pools, lounges, bars, and fun extras like champagne and tequila tastings.

Meanwhile, the kids are kept busy in one of four age-appropriate kids’ clubs, packed with activities and supervised play. That’s your chance to sneak off for a cocktail, a spa appointment, or a reservation at Palo—Disney’s upscale adults-only restaurant (it does come at an additional cost, but it’s worth it).

Incredible Excursions

One of the best parts of this trip? The excursions. Alaska’s beauty is unreal, and Disney made sure we could experience it up close in places like the Stikine Icefield, Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan. We cruised past glaciers, spotted sea lions and breaching whales, and soaked in every jaw-dropping view. For the thrill-seekers, there were glacier treks, helicopter tours, ziplining, and seaplane flyovers.

And at our final port stop in Ketchikan, we caught Disney’s guest-exclusive lumberjack show, which turned out to be way more fun than expected. I also appreciated how well-timed everything was. Some ports gave us enough time to do more than one excursion and still explore the city on our own.

Overall, the trip was unforgettable, and the seven days flew by. Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or a little bit of both, there’s something for everyone. Alaska is already a special place, but with Disney at the helm, it’s pure magic.