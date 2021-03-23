6 Destinations Everyone Is Visiting After Getting A COVID Vaccine

Each day, more and more people are becoming vaccinated against COVID-19, offering a glimmer of hope that some sense of normalcy will return by summer 2021. In fact, the reality will likely come sooner than we think: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even released an official statement that vaccinated people can safely engage in many activities.
For travelers, this is quite possibly the best news yet, since many have opted away from travel until they received their vaccination. In fact, seventy-six percent of potential travelers would be as or more likely to travel to a destination or with a provider that requires proof of the COVID-19 vaccine (such as a vaccine passport), according to a new study by The Points Guy. Thankfully, several destinations have started doing this, with Iceland, Seychelles and Belize already welcoming visitors who have received their COVID-19 vaccines.
Of course, you can still travel — vaccine or not. Though, there are a few destinations that everyone is setting their sights on now that they’ve received their vaccine. If you’re plotting your post-quarantine getaway, here are a few destinations that should be on your radar.
Puerto Rico
For those looking for an escape without the headache of work visas/international phone plans, Puerto Rico offers U.S. citizens the opportunity to work remotely, while experiencing a different culture. Whether you decide to take the call from the beach or explore the Island’s natural wonders on your off time, Puerto Rico has international flair without the hassle (and near perfect weather all year long). Travelers arriving must comply with the outlined travel guidelines, including a Travel Declaration Form through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal, molecular COVID-19 test (nasal or throat swab) no more than 72 hours prior visiting the Island and show proof of a negative result.
Dubai
With daily flights from major US cities and Dubai’s borders open to travelers (arrivals require a negative PCR test), home to over 700 hotels, and over 20 new hotels and attractions opening this year, Dubai may be having a moment. The destination was one of the first to reopen its borders for international visitors with strict protocols through the Dubai Assured program, in addition to implementing tighter restrictions for residents alike. Dubai plans to have 70% of residents vaccinated by mid-2021.
Anguilla
Anguilla is one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets. The weather is idyllic with low humidity and high temperatures. Having reopened to visitors in November, the island has been an appealing option for U.S. travelers with its very low Covid-19 cases (the island is currently CDC Level One). While guests must remain within their certified ‘vacation bubble’ for up to 14 days of their stay, the experience still checks all the boxes for a much-needed island escape. The vacation bubble concept includes a list of certified restaurants, activities and excursions that guests can experience outside of their pre-approved accommodations, like a round of golf, a glass-bottom boat ride or an offshore trip to the tiny island of Prickly Pear.
Seychelles
With so much diversity on offer and an environment that naturally lends itself to social distancing and outdoor exploration, Seychelles is the perfect destination for that first post-quarantine escape to paradise. Located off the eastern coast of Africa, The Seychelles’ 115 granite and coral islands represent an archipelago of timeless beauty, tranquility and harmony. With so much diversity on offer, from ancient forests and national reserves to the world’s most spectacular beaches and a vibrant Creole food culture – there’s no shortage of memorable experiences to indulge in Seychelles. Further contributing to its appeal in the current world climate, most of the beaches are virtually untouched and rarely ever crowded, allowing for a true – and much-needed – escape to paradise.
Grenada
Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique: three islands, one unique destination, located in the southernmost region of the Caribbean, is best known as the “Spice Island of the Caribbean.” The island’s careful approach to tourism, infused with warm charm and friendly hospitality allows visitors to seamlessly tailor a “Pure Grenada” experience, whether staying at luxury beach-front resorts or barefoot-chic boutique hotels and villas. With 50 world-class white sand beaches, 15 breathtaking waterfalls, countless hiking trails, more than 60 unforgettable dive sites including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean, ‘Bianca C’, and the world’s first Underwater Sculpture Park, travelers are drawn to destination’s shores for a beyond-the-ordinary Caribbean vacation.
Greece
World renowned for its beaches, beautiful churches that dot the landscape and bustling nightlife, Greece recently announced international tourists will be welcome beginning May 14, and travelers couldn’t be more excited. The country plans to accept tourists who have been vaccinated, can prove they have antibodies, or present a negative PCR test. With its mix of awe-inspiring beauty and history, Greece is most definitely one of the top destinations to visit.