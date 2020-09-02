Live in Chicago and need a break from the past few months at home? With the majority of international travel destinations on lockdown to U.S. tourists for the foreseeable future, many of us have had to get creative in our travel plans, with most opting to stay closer to home.

Though Chicago itself is a Midwestern gem — especially in the summer — the city itself is centrally located in the Midwest as a launching pad to other destinations. So if you’re looking to explore a few new (or overlooked) spots, just know that there are plenty in reach.

Whether you’re looking for a rural, lake or city getaway, here are a few ideas all within six hours of driving distance or less.