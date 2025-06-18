Check In To Luxury: Discover The World’s Best Hotels — 2025 Edition

This story is featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ESSENCE.

There’s something magical about finding a hotel that truly gets it.

You know the feeling when you walk into a space and immediately sense that this place was made for someone exactly like you? That’s what luxury travel should be about. Not just marble bathrooms and Egyptian cotton sheets (though we’re certainly not mad at those), but properties that understand what it means to create excellence-worthy experiences that you won’t stop telling everyone about once you get back home.

This year’s collection spans everywhere from the Hollywood Hills to the historic streets of Paris, from the crystalline waters of Jamaica to the bustling energy of New York City. Each property made our list because they excel at something we value deeply: the ability to make you feel celebrated, not just accommodated.

Whether it’s a baecation in Europe, a girls’ escape in the islands, or a solo glow-up trip, these spots get that true hospitality means seeing all of you and treating you accordingly. Because when you’re dropping your hard-earned coins on luxury, you deserve more than just a pretty room. You deserve to feel like the queen you are from the moment you step through the door.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Tucked away on palm-lined Doheny Drive, the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is the epitome of Black girl luxury. The landmark property strikes the perfect balance between West Hollywood’s electric energy and Beverly Hills’ undeniable glamour. When you’re not spotting celebrities at Culina restaurant, treat yourself to the spa’s signature treatments or lounge on your private terrace overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel – Paris

There’s something oh so special about the city of Paris. And just steps from the Place de la Concorde, the Hôtel de Crillon stands as Paris’s crown jewel of hospitality, where 18th-century opulence meets contemporary French elegance. Once home to Louis XV’s architect, the property underwent a meticulous four-year renovation before reopening to what is now one of the most luxurious properties in the city. The property’s 124 rooms and suites feature bespoke furnishings, marble bathrooms, and views that capture Paris at its most romantic.

SLS Playa Mujeres — Cancún, Mexico

Mexico is always a good idea. And now, you’ll have a good reason. The SLS Playa Mujeres, which opened its doors November 2024, brings a fresh take on all-inclusive luxury to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with sophisticated glamour and a playful twist. The resort’s 498 rooms range from chic standard accommodations to indulgent suites with personal swim-out pools—perfect for that morning dip without having to venture far from bed. Foodies will lose themselves in 18 distinct dining experiences (yes, you read that correctly), while the Ciel Spa calls with thermal baths and quiet outdoor pools that practically demand you spend an afternoon doing absolutely nothing.

Pendry Washington DC — The Wharf

The Pendry Washington DC serves as more than just a luxe place to crash when you’re in what’s known as “Chocolate City”—it’s the perfect launchpad for capital exploration along DC’s buzzing mile-long waterfront. The thoughtfully designed rooms marry maritime influences with contemporary design, creating spaces that feel both fresh and timeless. With world-class dining, boutique shopping, and the National Mall just 15 minutes away, you might forget to check out the rooftop pool—cocktail in hand, naturally.

The Plaza Hotel — New York City

Since 1907, The Plaza has reigned as New York’s grand dame of hospitality, hosting everyone from The Beatles to F. Scott Fitzgerald (who set scenes from The Great Gatsby here). This Beaux-Arts masterpiece facing Central Park South delivers old-world luxury through white-glove service, ornate architectural details, and rooms that evoke the glamour of a bygone era. The Palm Court, with its soaring stained-glass ceiling, remains the place for the hotel’s famed afternoon tea, where even jaded New Yorkers still can appreciate its timeless beauty.

Four Seasons Baltimore

They say it’s better in Baltimore. And while we can neither confirm nor deny that idea (definitely, confirmed), perched on the edge of Baltimore’s Harbor East, the Four Seasons brings waterfront luxury to Charm City. With its dramatic flair and floor-to-ceiling windows framing postcard-worthy harbor views, the true “wow” factor is with its infinity pool deck—easily the city’s most stunning aquatic setting. The Gygone restaurant, with a menu crafted by Atlas Restaurant Group, also showcases Chesapeake Bay’s bounty and honors the region’s culinary heritage.

The Grove in Reunion Resort, Orlando

Not only is it Black-owned (which is an instant sell in itself), The Grove at Reunion Resort redefines Orlando luxury with its breathtaking 13,500-square-foot villa where global sophistication meets warm hospitality in 12 exquisitely designed bedrooms—each inspired by trees from different corners of the world. A part of the Getaway Society portfolio, founded by Carrington Carter and Calvin Butts, Jr., the villa features natural light floods the open-concept design, high-end furnishings that create spaces for both gathering and retreat, a master suite with opulent spa bathroom and a whimsical treehouse-themed kids’ room complete with elevated walkways and secret hideaways. From the gourmet kitchen perfect for hosting a private chef to the stunning outdoor oasis with pool and entertainment areas, The Grove transcends the typical vacation rental to become a destination itself.

The Rittenhouse

Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood—arguably the city’s most desirable address—provides the backdrop for this Forbes Five-Star and Michelin One Key-rated property that distinguishes itself through understated elegance rather than flashy design statements. The salt water pool, housed in a serene atrium, offers year-round relaxation, while the spa’s treatments incorporate locally sourced ingredients that change with the seasons. Lacroix restaurant remains one of the city’s culinary crown jewels, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame picturesque views of the park as diners explore menus that highlight Pennsylvania’s agricultural bounty.

London Marriott Hotel County Hall

Ever since we all learned that “Aaron Pierre, is Mufasa” a trip to London has been high priority for many (because, that’s clearly what the city is made of). And if you’re looking for top accommodations, look no further than The London Marriott Hotel County Hall, which reigns at the foot of Westminster Bridge, intertwining both history and luxury, The newly unveiled rooms serve drama with unobstructed views of Big Ben, Parliament, and the London Eye—complete with private balconies perfect for sunset toast-worthy moments. Beyond the stylish accommodations, this five-star sanctuary delivers a grand indoor pool and a historic library where you can decompress after exploring London’s vibrant cultural scene.

Aman New York

New York is home to some of the world’s best luxury hotels (as evidenced by the two that have made our list). Tucked inside the historic Crown Building, Aman New York delivers an unrivaled sanctuary that redefines luxury in the concrete jungle since opening its doors in August 2022. The property’s 83 meticulously designed suites offer a masterclass in contemporary elegance, while the three-story, 25,000-square-foot spa presents transformative wellness experiences that honor both innovation and tradition. Beyond the sumptuous accommodations, guests indulge in culinary journeys that span continents—from the rich heritage of Italian cuisine at Arva to the precise artistry of Japanese washoku at Nama—before heading down to The Jazz Club, where world-class performers are known for creating unforgettable nights in an intimate space.

The Post Oak Hotel — Houston

You don’t truly know what luxury is until you visit The Post Oak Hotel. Firstly, it stands as Texas’ only Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa, where luxury seekers find accommodations that understand the meaning of true opulence without the stiff energy you’d expect (especially in Texas). The property honors our multifaceted lives with designer boutiques for retail therapy, signature restaurants including the legendary Mastro’s, and a helipad for the gals who refuse to let Houston traffic interrupt their plans. The Forbes Five-Star Spa’s rejuvenating treatments complement commanding views of downtown Houston, creating a sanctuary where you can experience the caliber of service and recognition your queendom has always deserved.

Excellence Oyster Bay — Montego Bay, Jamaica

Hey sister, glow sister, go sister — is what you’ll be singing along at the Excellence Oyster Bay. Sitting beside a bioluminescent lagoon that glows like magic at night, the property offers adults-only accommodations from private pool suites to oceanfront beach houses that honor our need for both luxury and connection to ancestral waters. The resort’s nine restaurants serve globally inspired cuisine that satisfies every craving, while eleven vibrant bars ensure your glass stays filled with premium spirits from sunrise to starry Jamaican nights. The sophisticated-yet-soulful atmosphere strikes the perfect balance—elevated enough for your most discerning friends but with enough Caribbean energy to remind you that sometimes the most powerful act is allowing yourself complete indulgence in spaces created for joy.