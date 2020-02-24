Celebrate Black History All Year Long At These Destinations

February may be Black History Month, but our excellence should be and can be celebrated all year round. As you begin to plan the remainder of your trips for 2020, it’s natural to want to map out destinations where you can spend some fun in the sun on the beach, or even set sail by cruise, but you can also have amazing experiences at places where civil rights were won and African-American artists and advocates continue to influence our communities.

Accessible by car, plane, bus or train, here are few cities that offer historic monuments, institutions, museums and flourishing Black-owned businesses.

