Where Them Fans At: Are Carnival Cruise Line’s Policies Anti-Black Or Just Miscommunication?

For many, cruising evokes memories of bottomless drink packages, staff-led conga lines, and effortless travel. However, recent updates to Carnival Cruise Line‘s onboard policies and regulations have created their own waves on social media, raising questions about whether these new rules target Black cruisers and Black culture.

At the heart of the discourse is the so-called ban on handheld “clack” fans and a perceived crackdown on hip-hop music.

On June 7, 2025, the 53-year-old cruise line released an explanation of its updated “Have Fun. Be Safe.” rules, detailing its revised guidelines. In the document, the brand “urged” cruisers to “show care and respect for others” by following advisories, including wearing headphones when using personal devices, observing curfews, and refraining from smoking in public areas.

Simultaneously, an infographic titled “Carnival Cruise New Rules” circulated on social media, leading some to believe it offered a more direct breakdown of the brand’s updated regulations, which were said to take effect in June. The wording in the image loosely aligned with Carnival’s official statement regarding the teen curfew and expectations around disruptive behavior. However, it went further by referencing a supposed “fan ban,” which many interpreted as a direct response to the use of hand fans in the increasingly popular “Boots on the Ground: Where Them Fans At?” line dance by 803Fresh. The viral sensation has quickly become a cultural staple at large Black gatherings.

Document that circulated, which was never confirmed to be from Carnival.

While the image was never confirmed to be an official Carnival document, its circulation, alongside countless TikToks speculating that the brand was rebranding, fueled perceptions that the cruise line was shifting away from Black cultural expressions.

“I think it’s misinformation,” says travel advisor and experience curator Jasmine Ramnarine. Alongside her husband, Richard Ramnarine, the couple founded Melanin At Sea, a travel company that curates cruise experiences for Black travelers. “For [Carnival Cruise Line], it’s unfortunate because they’re letting social media lead the narrative that Black people shouldn’t be on Carnival ships. I don’t think that’s true at all.”

Jasmine addressed the alleged hip-hop ban, noting that Carnival “never said” they were banning hip-hop, but rather shifting toward themed music nights. Richard then chimed in, stating that DJs still predominantly play hip-hop in club areas, often “reading the room” and responding to what guests want to hear on the dance floor.

The couple, who are Platinum-level members with Carnival, also pointed out that Bluetooth speakers had already been banned from public areas years ago—suggesting that the idea of the brand “taking away fun things” may be rooted in misunderstanding rather than intention.

And according to Cruise Critic, the use of “clack fans” was banned in 2023, an entire year before the viral single and associated dance gained popularity. The outlet also clarified that fans are only prohibited in club spaces but remain permitted on outdoor decks, where line dancing often occurs.

Still, a source who preferred to remain anonymous shared that their family member was reprimanded on a recent cruise for using a clack fan in a club, despite not being on the dance floor. “Security approached her aggressively and told her she couldn’t use the fan and that it was in the instructions,” the source recalls. The family member ultimately left the club after further interaction.

ESSENCE reached out to Carnival for an official response, but as of the time of publication, the brand had not replied.

Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, in a recent email interview with Today.com addressing the confusion, Matt Lupoli, senior vice president of public relations for Carnival, stated, “Unfortunately, various media outlets have misconstrued the matter and blown it out of proportion.” He said that the cruise line is moving toward an “already popular” themed-night model regarding entertainment and that recent changes are part of broader efforts to enhance the guest experience.

“Enhancing the guest experience is an ongoing effort, and for the past three years, we have communicated our expectations about guest behavior. Our ships are shared spaces, and we create a friendly environment for all who sail with us,” he said.

While the claim that the new regulations are explicitly anti-Black remains up for debate, one thing is clear: Carnival is attempting to rebrand itself from a lower-budget, party-centric cruise line to a more reputable legacy brand. Jheri Barber, owner of Mom’s Legacy Travel, can understand why. She claims that many of her clients, especially older travelers, start conversations with, “We don’t want Carnival.”

Recent viral videos showing overcrowded decks and unruly crowds of all races have not helped. Some of the more notable incidents include a liquor-fueled brawl aboard the Carnival Sunrise in June and a terminal fight in Galveston that led to 24 passengers being banned for life.

Nevertheless, the core of the controversy isn’t necessarily discrimination—it’s a disconnect. While Carnival may not have intentionally introduced rules that target Black cruisers or cultural expressions, failing to proactively clarify policy changes and debunk misinformation has proven to be harmful. In an era where social media dictates public perception, silence or vague messaging can speak volumes.

Yes, the brand has every right to evolve. However, if it hopes to retain the loyalty of its Black customer base, which has long contributed to its popularity, that evolution must be paired with intentional and transparent communication.