We Outside: The Black Girl’s Guide To Camping

There are tons of myths out there about what we — Black people — don’t do. At the top of the list: camping. According to a report from Kampgrounds of America, 23% of new campers identified as Black in 2024, this number is up from 18% in 2023 and 16% in 2019. So we are indeed outside.

Kameron Stanton and Chevon “Chevy” Linear, the founders of Black People Outside, are part of those growing numbers, marking summer 2020 as their first time camping and first trip as a couple. We chatted with the newly engaged pair, along with award-winning content creator and travel blogger Olivia Christine Perez, to get their insights on how to dip your hiking boots into camping as a first-timer. Keep reading for all the advice they had for us.

Always Pack the Basics

Spending time outside for long stretches away from home requires basic, unsexy necessities. Stanton and Linear recommend always bringing bug spray, citronella candles, tick spray, a first aid kit, sunscreen, a waterproof jacket, and a fire starter kit. This is in addition to, of course, a tent, tarp, and sleeping bag if you’re going the traditional camping route.

Use Technology to Make Planning Easier

“There’s something nostalgic about showing up early to claim the best spot, but I also appreciate the convenience of booking in advance,” Linear tells ESSENCE. KOA Camping app is one of their favorites. “You can book all types of sites on your phone. Booking within the national park system is way more competitive, like fighting for tickets to the latest hot concert, because camp sites book up in seconds. But you can set up notifications at recreation.gov to alert you when a spot becomes available due to a cancellation.

See the National Parks

The National Park Service was founded in 1916, a time when Jim Crow laws were in place, which also applied to outdoor spaces. So Black visitors could not enjoy national parks. Later, in the mid-1930s, an NPS update allowed Black people to visit national parks, albeit only in the “Negro Area” in states still firmly upholding segregation laws. Then, in 1945, the National Park Service desegregated its parks. But this didn’t mean this mandate was upheld, and it was still dangerous for Black campers to visit these areas for fear of physical harm.

As we fast forward to today, all of our outdoor experts agree that national parks can be a great place for first-timers, even with the sordid history of the NPS. “National parks are so great for first-time campers because there are so many resources available,” Perez shares. “The website for reserving national park campgrounds lets you know which ones have bathrooms, electricity, and other facilities and amenities.” For beginners, Stanton and Linear recommend Zion, Yosemite, and Grand Teton. Perez also recommends the Grand Canyon.

Girlfriends head into the forest to camp and enjoy themselves in the wild by hiking, sight seeing, cooking, laying in a hammock and sitting around the open campfire together during the late afternoon in the autumn of Colorado

Curate Your Own Adventure

Visiting a national park doesn’t always mean the woods. Beach camping and tropical locations are an option, too. For example, the Virgin Islands National Park on St. John has a campground on-site. At Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground, you can rent a tent, a glamping site, or a cottage. It’s wholly up to you!

Haleakalā National Park is another sought-after tropical national park with people booking coveted sunrise reservations months in advance. You can camp here and reserve a spot at Hosmer Grove Campground; however, if you’d like to balance your time outdoors “roughing it” with time poolside with a Mai Tai at a resort after a day or two, it’s easy to have both experiences since hotels like Wailea Beach Resort and the Andaz Maui are just under an hour and a half away from the park and just 35 minutes from the airport.

Try Glamping

“Glamping offers a feeling of home, more comfort, and a way more comfortable bed,” Perez tells us before noting: “There are levels to it.” She’s right, there are.

For instance, glamping sites like Under Canvas are a short distance away from many of the major bucket-list national parks like Zion, Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and Yosemite, with each site offering amenities like West Elm furnishing (including a real bed), on-site dining, and private en-suite bathrooms. No going to the restroom outside in the wilderness, and if you can’t book a camping spot in your chosen park, Under Canvas offers an elevated alternative.

You can also up the ante with five-star glamping and take a page out of Perez’s book and go international, as she’s glamped in Morocco and Jordan. Punta Mita, Mexico’s Naviva Four Seasons Adults-Only Resort, sits on 48 acres of lush jungle, boasts 15 indoor-outdoor bungalow-style luxury camping tents, and is outfitted with air conditioning, a private plunge pool, an outdoor shower, 24-hour in-room dining, and stunning ocean views.

Take Up Space But Stay Safe

“It’s true that some outdoor spaces would rather not deal with our presence,” Linear says. “But those uninformed individuals have no idea of the deep connection our people have with Mother Earth and nature.”

“Our history includes generations of cultivators, agricultural scientists, explorers, and adventurers who embraced the beauty of the outdoors,” Stanton explains. “[So,] we try not to let ignorance steer us off our path.”

Perez does a few things to help her feel safer as a Black camper. “[I] go to more established campgrounds where I know there are staff on duty and many other campers around.” Next, if she’s going to a private campsite, she diligently checks reviews and searches for any indication of discomfort/racism/discrimination.

Lastly, she does not hike or camp in the backcountry unless on a guided experience. “Basically, I do everything I can to avoid being alone or unsupported.”

The outdoors have always been for us, and now we’re reclaiming the space. Camping doesn’t have to fit a mold. You can choose the creature comforts that are nonnegotiables as you ground yourself in nature. Happy camping!