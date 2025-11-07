The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Budget-Friendly Solo Adventures

Attractive woman standing with beach cover up on a tropical beach, Scott Beach, St. John

Solo travel can be pure joy—until the bill arrives. Without anyone to share those mini-bar indulgences or spa-day luxuries, a solo getaway can quickly stretch your budget and have you rethinking the pros and cons of inviting that “annoying” plus-one.

For Black women, solo travel comes with its own unique set of considerations. From safety and inclusivity to cultural awareness, these factors often influence not only where you go, but how much you spend once you get there. Still, with a bit of creative planning and an openness to destinations beyond the usual tourist routes, it’s entirely possible to protect both your peace and your pockets.

Whether it’s finding a budget-friendly dupe for that coveted coastal escape your favorite influencer has raved about or uncovering a small city with endless trails and local charm, here are some destinations that prove solo travel doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank.

Cranes in the wetlands of Lodi, California during their annual migration.

Lodi, California

Wine country with a twist.

For the wine lover craving a Napa experience without Napa’s price tag or crowds, Lodi offers the perfect alternative. With its welcoming small-town charm, strong sense of community, and sweeping views of the Sierra Nevada, the destination is wine country with a refreshing twist. Home to more than 85 wineries, the city gives visitors endless access to some of the finest grapes in the Central Valley. Family-owned wineries such as Nostra Vita and Peltier Winery & Vineyards serve pours infused with both personality and a deep connection to the land. That same spirit of accessible luxury extends to Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, known for its lush grounds, spa treatments including herb infused facials and pumpkin aromatherapy. There’s also an on-site Michelin-starred chef-led restaurant; it’s the ideal retreat after a day spent savoring some of the nation’s best Zinfandel.

Skyline of Jacksonville Florida at sunset

Jacksonville, Florida

Urban energy meets beachside ease.

Without stretching their budget, travelers can enjoy 22 miles of pristine coastline or cross the bridge to hop on a shuttle with Explore Jax Core Tours, where the city’s history, culture, and future unfold through vivid storytelling and physical representation. Explore the relics of the neighborhood that raised the brothers who penned and composed the Black National Anthem, or celebrate the preservation of African heritage at the annual Gullah Geechee Festival. Jacksonville continues to thrive as a hub for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, spanning the culinary, arts, and entertainment scenes. When it’s time to unwind, options abound. Familiar brands like SpringHill Suites’ newest Jacksonville Oceanfront property offer loyalty perks and ocean views, while the Riverdale Inn—a charming 11-room bed-and-breakfast in the historic Riverside district—invites guests to experience local hospitality with timeless character.

Scenic view of landscape against sky during sunrise, Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina

College town turned sanctuary for rest, renewal, and reflection.

Nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Boone’s endless mountainous views and lush green spaces create an instant sense of calm. The Moses Cone Carriage Trails offer more than 25 miles of open-air pathways to disconnect and reconnect with nature. The tucked-away Otter Falls waterfall provides a quiet retreat for mindful solitude. Touches of understated luxury are seamlessly woven into Boone’s cozy mountain vibe. From holistic spa and wellness experiences at the Art of Living Retreat Center to the thoughtfully renovated rooms at the Rhodes Motor Lodge. Even the dining scene surprises, with Over Yonder serving up Southern favorites alongside global-inspired dishes that celebrate culinary creativity. Home to Appalachian State University, Boone has also become a beacon of inclusivity in North Carolina’s High Country. The community’s welcoming spirit extends to Black women, LGBTQ+ travelers, and all who seek a space where rest and belonging go hand in hand.

The warm afternoon light and the cityscape of Columbus Ohio on the Scioto River and the Rich Street Bridge. The view includes The Scioto Mile, a riverfront destination in downtown Columbus.

Columbus, Ohio

A city alive with art and adventure.

Columbus offers a little bit of everything to satisfy whatever your heart desires. The city pulses with creativity, from its interactive street art to its world-class museums. That artistic energy is especially alive in the Short North Arts District, where 80% of storefronts are locally owned. Among them is Gallerie by the Columbus Fashion Alliance, an innovative retail space spotlighting handmade designs by emerging Black designers and creatives. Art appreciation extends beyond the streets and into the city’s accommodations. At Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, guests receive room keys that double as all-access passes to local museums and galleries through the hotel’s Unlock Art program. A nod to the city’s seamless blend of culture and hospitality. Food lovers will find their joy at North Market, a culinary hub celebrating local flavor and global influence. Standout spots include Hoyo’s Kitchen, a family-owned Somali restaurant known for its signature spiced rice and mango chicken bowls. Supporting local is highly encouraged as many business owners offer “passports” or discount programs designed to inspire travelers to explore and spend mindfully.

aerial view of Cruz Bay, St.John, US Virgin Islands

St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

A small island with boundless appeal.

Quieter than St. Thomas and more understated than St. Croix, this calm, laid-back haven offers a serene escape immersed in untouched landscapes and an intimate connection with nature. Perfect for travelers seeking tranquility with a Caribbean vibe, St. John’s true essence lies in its natural beauty. More than half of the island is protected by national parks, with the Virgin Islands National Park covering nearly two-thirds of its terrain—an open invitation to hiking, beachcombing, and mindful exploration. The island’s approach to luxury and indulgence feels refreshingly effortless. The Lovango Resort & Beach Club, for instance, curates thoughtful experiences for its women travelers, including airport transfers and ferry access for island hopping. For those seeking simplicity, options such as eco-friendly guesthouses, cozy budget inns, or camping at Cinnamon Bay offer affordable ways to stay close to nature. St. John’s pristine white-sand beaches—Trunk Bay and Honeymoon Beach among them—are free to enjoy and ideal for quiet reflection, where the gentle sound of waves becomes the only soundtrack you need.

Historic Spanish colonial style house in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Cartagena de Indias in Colombia. During the Spanish colonial period Cartagena served a key role in administration and expansion of the Spanish empire.

Cartagena, Columbia

A destination rich in history, dipped in color.

Cartagena’s rich Afro-Colombian heritage pulses through its art, festivals, and everyday life, offering Black women travelers a meaningful way to connect with the region’s cultural legacy. Museums and local galleries celebrate Afro-Caribbean history, making exploration both immersive and accessible, often free or available at minimal entry fees. The city’s culinary scene is a flavorful expression of its coastal and African influences. Cafés such as The Clock Pub and Colombitalia Arepas serve some of the best local dishes, from perfectly crisp arepas to fresh seafood ceviche, all without straining your budget. As the sun sets, Cartagena transforms into a rhythmic celebration. Evening strolls through the San Diego and Getsemaní neighborhoods lead to open-air gatherings where the sounds of cumbia and champeta fill the streets, inviting you to dance under the Caribbean moonlight. When it’s time to rest, the city offers options for every traveler. Budget-friendly hostels start around $33 per night, while Casa San Agustín, a centrally located favorite less than two miles from Bocagrande Beach, offers boutique comfort for under $60.

Aerial view of Tbilisi, capital city of Georgia. A cable car in foreground. Summer cityscape with Kura river, Peace bridge, Tbilisi cathedral, and Music Theatre Exhibition Hall building.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Mystical charm with Eastern and Western influences.

And no, not domestic Georgia, folks. Visitors are instantly captivated by Tbilisi’s ancient churches, winding cobblestone streets, and vibrant balconies that paint the city in color and history. What makes it especially inviting is its growing spirit of inclusivity and openness. The city’s multicultural energy infuses its evolving story, creating a welcoming space for travelers seeking both connection and culture. The local cuisine is a celebration of bold flavors and comforting tradition. At cozy favorites like Kafé Leila, solo travelers can savor hearty Georgian dishes in an intimate, art-filled setting. During the summer months, the city comes alive with open-air performances of traditional polyphonic singing—a UNESCO-recognized art form—or late-night rhythms at Mtkvarze, one of Europe’s rising electronic music venues. Affordable stays are common across Tbilisi. Community-driven hostels such as Fabrika and Envoy offer friendly, social atmospheres with rates starting around $15 per night. For a more private retreat, travelers can try small guesthouses like Rooms Hotel – Tbilisi and boutique gems such as Shota Rustaveli where comfort, design, and style are guaranteed for under $50 a night.