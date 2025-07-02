The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: What To Know Before Visiting These ‘Bucket List’ Destinations

Caritza Schoot

Many of us have a “bucket list” destination, a place we’ve dreamed of traveling to for years. Due to social media, it’s easy for our expectations to get lost in a sea of perfectly curated pictures. After endless scrolling, you may save for months and book that bucket list trip, only to feel a sting of disappointment upon arrival. That said, the secret to a truly great trip is getting the “real story,” being prepared, and managing your expectations. To get some advice on planning your once-in-a-lifetime trip, we talked to fellow ESSENCE readers and Black girl travelers to get their hard-won wisdom on what they wish they’d known before taking off to their dream destinations.

Imani Murray

Tanzania

Imani Murray dreamt of taking an African safari for five years, but was dissuaded by the seemingly hefty price tag. But after Googling and scouring TikTok, she realized that safaris don’t have to break the bank, and she booked an experience with Chemli Expeditions, a locally owned company in Tanzania.

“If you’re planning a safari, avoid going with the most popular company. Instead, hire the locally owned companies for the more personal experiences,” she says. “Also, when you’re there, take the time to explore the city you’re in, support the local businesses, and stay in locally owned lodging before your safari.”

The highlights of her adventure included seeing elephants and lions and journeying to Ngorongoro Crater, “one of the most beautiful places on earth.” If she were to do the trip again, Murray said she would consider booking everything (lodging, experiences, guides) separately and hiring a personal guide to curate a unique experience.

Alexa Moore

Japan

D.C.-based travel content creator Alexa Moore was captivated by Japan after seeing videos on social media of its delicious street food and breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji. When she finally made the trip across the Pacific Ocean, one of her biggest shocks was the hours-long wait time at popular restaurants. She also says if she went back, she’d choose a different area to stay in and expand her exploration.

“Tokyo was one of the dopest cities I’d stepped foot in, but next time, I’ll dedicate more time to visit more of Japan,” she says. “I stayed in Ginza, which is a bit quieter, but I think next time I would stay in Shibuya, which has more happening.”

Moore advises those with their sights set on Tokyo to do more than just fill their itinerary with “hot spots” and to leave room to wander. However, she says there are a few must-dos, such as a day trip to Hakone to see Mt. Fuji (November through February offers the best views), or booking a traditional tea ceremony with Tokyo Maikoyo.

Eisa Love

Seychelles

Growing up, Philadelphia-based Eisa Love dreamed of visiting the African continent and narrowed her sights to Seychelles, a tiny island off the coast of East Africa. Pre-trip, Love used YouTube videos for research and focused on how to get around Seychelles, which can be expensive. She advises potential visitors to be especially mindful of the country’s transportation, especially the ferries.

“When visiting any island, my biggest concern is getting to all the sites I want to explore, and before Seychelles, I researched ferry services, inter-island flights, and rental car companies,” she says. “If you go to Seychelles, avoid using unlicensed water taxis. Some unofficial water taxis will take tourists to one of the smaller islands, but won’t pick them up, leaving them stranded.”

The highlight of Love’s trip was visiting Curieuse Island and seeing the giant turtles. Another top experience was going to Anse Source D’Argent on La Digue island, one of the most photographed beaches in the world. The scenic spot is dotted with giant boulders, making it a perfect stop for a photo.

Caritza Schoot

India

For seven years, Caritza Schoot contemplated traveling to India, drawn to the country’s deep spirituality. Schoot decided to go to India on a group trip with GoJolley Travel Company, as she was skeptical about taking a solo trip after hearing other female travelers’ experiences of harassment. Schoot loved the convenience of touring with a group, and a few things stood out from her trip.

“People taking pictures of me and with me was a real surprise,” she says. “I experienced that a lot in China, but did not expect to experience it in India as well. I also don’t recommend going shopping without a local. A local can advise you on which market and shops are the best to shop at and where you may find better prices.”

Schoot says that if she goes back, she’ll stay longer. Her trip took her from New Delhi to Agra and from Agra to Jaipur, and her itinerary included seeing the Taj Mahal, which she described as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Next time, she says she wants to travel to the northern and southern parts of India as well.

Malikah Kelley

Egypt

To Malikah Kelly, Egypt was a dream destination because it felt mythical, “like stepping into living history.” When she finally made the trip to Cairo, Kelly and her husband decided to visit friends living there, and though she loved the sights, she says she was taken aback by how “chaotic” the city was.

“The energy was really intense, and by the end of day two, I was exhausted. I also hoped the stereotypes would be proven false, but unfortunately, it felt a little unsafe,” she admits. “I think being with our friends who spoke Arabic and only going out in a group with men helped, but I was still surprised how uncomfortable it felt, especially at night. I definitely enjoyed the trip, and have solo-traveled to over a dozen countries. Egypt is one that I wouldn’t recommend for solo female travelers.”

Some of her favorite things on her bucket list trip were a Nile River cruise and lunch at the 9 Pyramids Lounge. Kelly advises visiting the pyramids, exploring some of the modern restaurants and cafes, and setting aside time in your day to reset and relax.

Eileen Ivette

Brazil

Eileen Ivette, a New York-based video producer and travel influencer, says Brazil’s “stunning landscapes and large Black population” put it at the top of her bucket list. Her dream trip ended up being a six-week solo adventure through Colombia and Brazil, and there was one thing she would have done differently.

“As much as I love solo travel and truly loved my experience, I think Brazil is a destination that’s best enjoyed with friends, especially if you don’t speak Portuguese,” she says. “I found Brazilians to be so fun and inviting. But because I didn’t speak the language fluently, fully connecting was more challenging. Having a crew or even a travel buddy would have opened up even more opportunities to vibe with people.”

For those wanting to make Brazil their next destination, Ivette recommends flying into Rio first and adding two to three days to visit Salvador de Bahia, a city known for its rich Afro-Brazilian culture. Ivette’s trip highlights included an open-door helicopter ride in Rio and a Black Salvador Immersion Tour with AfroTrip.

Lydia Hamilton

Antarctica

Inspired by a previous trip to Australia and a conversation with a friend about visiting all seven continents, Lydia Hamilton decided Antarctica would be her next destination. Traveling to Antarctica is notoriously expensive, and after she got “her coins together,” Hamilton booked an expedition cruise with National Geographic. The trip allowed her to see whales, penguins, sea lions, and even the inside of an active volcano. Though she had few regrets about the trip, she would make one small change.

“If I could tweak anything, I would’ve extended my journey on the front or back end to spend more time in Argentina. We flew into Buenos Aires to connect to Ushuaia (the world’s most southern city, where we embarked and disembarked). We squeezed in just the tiniest bit of tourism in Buenos Aires (getting in a flamenco performance was a must), but I would’ve loved to spend just another day or two there.”

If Antarctica is on your bucket list, Hamilton recommends considering a visit in December or January, the continent’s warmest months, allowing you to spend more time outdoors. Her other advice? Take the polar plunge and bring your best camera to capture it all.

Danielle Chisholm

Malaysia

After moving to Abu Dhabi to teach, Danielle Chisholm was inspired to add Malaysia to her bucket list. Intrigued by the country’s unique culture and diverse culinary traditions, she booked a solo jaunt to experience it firsthand. Armed with her TikTok feed and an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, she got important insight into the country’s food and culture. When she arrived, she was blown away by the cuisine.

“Although the whole trip was memorable, the highlight was visiting the famous Jalan Alor food street market,” she says. “I love tasting food from around the world, and this vibrant street offers an unforgettable mix of flavors, smells, and energy. It was a food lover’s dream come true.”

Her other highlights in Kuala Lumpur were the Batu caves, “for the stunning limestone temples,” and the Petronas Towers, “for the iconic architecture and stunning views.” Her only regret was not planning a longer trip. Chisholm says her three-day voyage wasn’t enough time to explore beyond Kuala Lumpur, and next time, she’ll plan to visit other parts of Malaysia, especially the beach areas.