Black Travel Vibes: Embrace Your Inner Daredevil In Zambia

Landlocked by several African nations, including Zimbabwe and Botswana, the country of Zambia is a breathtaking natural beauty waiting to be truly discovered. Often times the sheer size of its borders deters would-be explorers from visiting, but for those that make the journey, it is one they never forget.

One travelista who recently decided to conquers her fears and her bucket list on a recent trip to Zambia is Dev Walker (@walkwithmswalker). It took a boat ride, a rocky walk and a swim for Dev to experience the epic majesty of the Devil’s Pool, but she’ll tell you it was well worth it.

The flowing waters from the Kafue, Luangwa, and Zambezi rivers, diverse wildlife and mesmerizing wonders like Victoria Falls provide travelers with exhilarating adventures that often take them to places many of their peers have never seen.

Check out our exclusive guide to Zambia below and make sure you take notes, so next time the jetsetter on a fearless African adventure is you!

01 Welcome to Zambia A south-central African nation landlocked by several countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malawi, and Namibia, Zambia is a must-visit for nature lovers. Visit between June and November for great weather and the best wildlife viewing. A trip to Zambia won't blow your budget, with 1 Zambian Kwacha equaling less than one U.S. dollar, the country can be quite affordable. Photo Credit: @walkwithmswalker 02 Riverside Sleep No matter whether you're on a solo adventure, a family getaway or a romantic escape, the luxurious Tongabezi Lodge on the banks of the Zambezi River is where you want to be. Photo Credit: @walkwithmswalker 03 Local Eats Food is very much a social affair in Zambian culture, so while you're on the hunt for food you'll definitely make new friends. Don't leave without introducing your tastebuds to traditional eats like Michopo (roasted meat) and Nshima, a grits like porridge. Photo Credit: @walkwithmswalker 04 Fearless Adventure If you do nothing else on your trip to Zambia, you must make your way to the natural rock formation known as the Devil's Pool at Victoria Falls. Don't worry, rocks form a barrier that will keep you from flowing over the edge, so you can chill with no fear. Photo Credit: @walkwithmswalker

