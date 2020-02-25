Black Travel Vibes: Find Your Joy In The Futuristic City Of Doha
ESSENCE's exclusive guide on how to see, taste and experience the hottest destinations in Black travel.
Photo Credit: @_azariah23
By ·
While most people tend to flock to nearby cities like Dubai when they’re looking for a little glitz-filled adventure, the city of Doha in Qatar is becoming just as popular among travelers looking to find a happy sweet spot in the country’s flawless blending of the past and future.
Doha is a multi-layered gem waiting to be uncovered and offers visitors traditional activities like falconry and camel races to futuristic architecture, luxurious accommodations and everything in between. There’s something for everyone in the city, and that’s why jet-setters like Azariah (@_azariah23) call Doha their favorite place to visit time and time again.
If you’re looking to go beyond the typical desert adventure, check out these photos from Azariah’s jaunt and grab a few tips from our exclusive guide so you too can find your joy in the Middle Eastern playground of Doha.
01
Welcome to Doha
The capital of Qatar, the city of Doha is located on the coast of the Persian Gulf in the east of the country. The best time to visit is from November to early April, to avoid the insane heat of the summer months. Much like neighboring cities like Dubai, Doha is relatively budget-friendly, with 1 Qatari Riyal equaling 0.274725 USD.
Photo Credit: @_azariah23
02
Luxe Escape
The city of Doha can be overwhelming, especially since it is the country's most populous area. That's why travelers looking for a more relaxed oasis book a stay at the Anantara Banana Island Resort. The resort provides a luxurious escape from city life complete with overwater villas that could rival those in the Maldives.
Photo Credit: Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara
03
International Flavors
Despite being a Middle Eastern nation, the cuisine in Qatar is also a mashup of flavors from countries like the Indian Subcontinent and North Africa. Don't leave without trying local dishes like machboos, a stew of richly spiced rice with seafood or meat or ghuzi, a whole roast lamb on a bed of rice and nuts.
Getty Images
04
Historic Pearls
Before oil was discovered under the sands of Doha, the people of Qatari survived by diving for pearls. Today the Pearl Monument stands tall as a reminder of the city's humble, seafaring roots.