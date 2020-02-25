Black Travel Vibes: Find Your Joy In The Futuristic City Of Doha

Photo Credit: @_azariah23

While most people tend to flock to nearby cities like Dubai when they’re looking for a little glitz-filled adventure, the city of Doha in Qatar is becoming just as popular among travelers looking to find a happy sweet spot in the country’s flawless blending of the past and future.

Doha is a multi-layered gem waiting to be uncovered and offers visitors traditional activities like falconry and camel races to futuristic architecture, luxurious accommodations and everything in between. There’s something for everyone in the city, and that’s why jet-setters like Azariah (@_azariah23) call Doha their favorite place to visit time and time again.

If you’re looking to go beyond the typical desert adventure, check out these photos from Azariah’s jaunt and grab a few tips from our exclusive guide so you too can find your joy in the Middle Eastern playground of Doha.