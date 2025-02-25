Black Travelers Spend $145 Billion Annually—It's Time The Industry Paid Attention

Wide shot of father and sons jumping into water from swim deck of yacht during family vacation in Caribbean Sea

“Rest is revolutionary.”

Remember that the next time you put in your PTO days or the next time someone acts surprised about your travel plans. It’s honestly no longer a question on if Black people “really travel,” because the number is staggering: $145 billion. That’s how much Black travelers spent on domestic travel in 2023 alone, according to new research just released by MMGY Travel Intelligence.

The study, which analyzed data from 2,000 Black leisure travelers, reveals that not only are we traveling more, but we’re also spending more and seeking experiences that align with our values and interests.

“Once again, the data is clear: Black people do travel, and our buying power does impact communities,” said National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) CEO Jason Dunn. “This should no longer be a question but a fact and a speaking point in all boardrooms, particularly in this climate of indecisiveness.”

This research confirms what many of us have witnessed on social media and in our own circles (or at least mine, everytime I’m scrolling on TikTok wondering how many PTO days people actually have) — Black travelers are a powerful economic force that destinations and travel companies cannot afford to ignore. Our community took 184.12 million trips in 2023, accounting for 11% of the U.S. leisure travel market.

According to the report, Black travelers plan to spend an average of $2,992 on travel in 2025, which represents a $1,300 increase per traveler compared to last year. This is especially significant given that the study found Black leisure travelers typically have lower median incomes than the average U.S. traveler.

But where exactly is this money going? Transportation and food make up the largest portions of spending, followed by accommodations. Interestingly, higher-income Black travelers allocate 59% of their budget to transportation and accommodations, while lower-income travelers spend about 51% on these categories.

The majority of Black travelers (79%) take their trips by car, traveling an average of 247 miles one way. This road trip culture might be changing though, as the study indicates a growing interest in premium travel experiences. A whopping 87% of Black travelers expressed willingness to pay for travel upgrades, including better hotel accommodations and airline seat selections.

Safety and feeling welcomed remain top priorities for Black travelers, with 79% citing these factors as highly influential in their travel decisions. This comes as no surprise, given the historical and ongoing challenges Black travelers have faced when venturing into unfamiliar territories.

“Creating memories, relaxing and exploring new destinations while feeling safe are paramount for today’s Black travelers,” said Simon Moriarty, Vice President of Research & Analytics for MMGY Travel Intelligence.

The research also highlights generational differences in travel preferences. Millennials are particularly drawn to destinations that celebrate Black culture and provide opportunities to support Black-owned businesses. Gen Z and Boomer travelers, on the other hand, tend to prioritize affordability, looking for valuable experiences that won’t break the bank.

With over three-quarters (76%) of Black travelers planning to take a domestic vacation in 2025, the outlook for Black travel remains strong. The study suggests that travel businesses have a significant opportunity to better serve this market by developing tailored strategies that address the specific needs and preferences of Black travelers.

“The data shown in these reports speaks to the significance of Black travelers. It also is a wake-up call to many destinations that are considering adapting their current engagement strategy,” said Black Travel Alliance President Martinique Lewis.

As this data makes abundantly clear, Black travelers are not just participating in the travel industry – we’re reshaping it through our preferences, spending power, and collective influence. We’re traveling more, spending more, and seeking experiences that speak to our culture and values. And travel companies that fail to recognize and respond to this $145 billion market are missing out on a major opportunity.