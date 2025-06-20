Jet-Setting In Style: Best Resorts For The Black-Girl Luxury Experience

This story is featured in the May/June 2025 issue of ESSENCE.

Let’s be clear: Traveling is not the same as vacationing.

When you’re venturing to a new locale, it’s likely that the journey there will be tiring—so your accommodations should feel restorative, homey and luxurious when you finally reach your destination. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting a litany of resorts worldwide. If you’re ready to pack your designer luggage and live out your travel dreams, this list of some of my favorite havens promises an experience as opulent as you deserve.

Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar (Nassau, Bahamas)

Imagine visiting one of the most famous islands in the world in five-star splendor. That was my experience when, at 35, I traveled to the Bahamas for the first time (yes, I know!) and stayed at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar, in Nassau. Home to a three-resort complex that also houses the Rosewood and SLS hotels, Baha Mar feels like its own world; it sprawls across 1,000 acres overlooking the stunning white sands of Cable Beach.

One of the standout attractions there is the hotel’s commitment to Caribbean diasporic culture. This is etched in every detail, from the curated Bahamian art throughout the property to the on-site entertainment. For instance, Grammy Award–winning musician Jon Batiste opened his first-ever jazz club at Baha Mar. He describes his nightspot as a love letter to New Orleans, another mecca of Blackness.

Silversands (St. George’s, Grenada)

Ready to get sexy? Add this gem to your list. Located along Grenada’s renowned Grand Anse beach, the Silversands resort is nothing short of breathtaking. Upon arrival, I discovered its cleanly modern yet approachable design, which includes natural-wood finishes and breezy earth and sea tones.

My spacious lodging, a 1,300-square-foot suite, boasted a panoramic view of crystal-blue ocean waters—and smart ­wiring. Guests are able to control everything from the light-dimming to the drapery. I dined at all four on-site restaurants; my favorite was Asiatique, a delightful Thai-fusion eatery that left me completely satisfied.

Grand Velas (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Set against the finest white-sand beach, this resort is the perfect stay for those aiming to unwind. Guests can curate their accommodations to their liking, with offerings on the oceanfront, ocean-view or tropical settings. We were able to indulge in the resort’s signature water ceremony, an hour-long relaxation ritual built around its seven specially designed, water-based facilities and carved-stone chaises. We also enjoyed an ancestral massage with cocoa oil and warm river stones—one of the best I’ve ever had!

Four Seasons Resort Lanai (Lanai, Hawaii)

Any stay at a Four Seasons property is expected to be stellar, and this was no exception. Nestled in the highlands of the 90,000-acre island of Lanai, this quiet escape immerses visitors in the island’s natural beauty. Guests arrive at the island of Honolulu, then take a short ride via private plan to Lanai. I dined at the resort’s on-site restaurant, Nobu Lanai (that Nobu), featuring the world-class Japanese cuisine everyone knows and loves. Remember, traveling is about honoring your joy and restoring your spirit, unapologetically. So book that suite and step into a world where you are the soft life.